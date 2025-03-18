Pirelli Celebrates 500th Grand Prix Milestone With a Special Pole Position Trophy for Chinese GP

Kyle Chalmers of Australia and Olympic Swimming Champion presents the Pirelli Pole Position award to Lando Norris of Great Britain and the McLaren F1 Team during Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Besides F1 celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, Pirelli are also set to celebrate a landmark milestone of its involvement at the pinnacle of motorsport. This year’s Dutch GP will mark the 500th Grand Prix that F1’s current exclusive tire supplier will take part in.

Since the F1 world championship began in 1950, the sport has used tires from several manufacturers but few have been used as extensively as Pirelli. The Italian tire manufacturer signed an agreement with F1 to be its exclusive tire supplier in 2011, and its current contract runs until the end of the 2027 season, with an option to extend in 2028.

Now, in order to celebrate the milestone of 500 Grands Prix, Pirelli has designed a special trophy that they will give to the driver who clinches pole position during sprint qualifying this weekend in China. As always, sprint qualifying will take place on Friday.

However, one would wonder why are Pirelli giving out the special trophy at the Chinese GP, if the Dutch GP weekend will marks its 500th Grand Prix milestone.

Even F1 fans have noticed how early have Pirelli started their celebrations with one writing, “That’s one early celebration”. Although there is a reason for the same.

Pirelli is keen on making this a season-long celebration by awarding such special trophies at multiple events throughout the season. It could be likely that they will aim at handing out these trophies at sprint events to sprint pole winners, given what they are planning to do at the end of all sprint events later in the season.

“At the end of all six of this year’s Sprint Qualifying sessions, the trophy will be personalised with a silver plaque bearing the polesitter’s initials as used to identify the drivers on the timing screens”, reported RacingNews365.

The trophy seems quite classic with a model Pirelli soft tire on top and an embossed logo that reads ‘500th GP’ with the new Pirelli logo. The Italian manufacturer is quite proud of its history in F1, which explains their special celebratory efforts.

Pirelli’s hard battle with Bridgestone to become F1’s exclusive tire supplier

F1 having an exclusive tire supplier is a relatively new concept as since the sport began in 1950, in most seasons, at least two different manufacturers have provided tires to teams. In 1954 and 1958, as many as six manufacturers provided tires.

Pirelli most recently beat Bridgestone in late 2023 to win another extension from 2025 to 2027, as their previous deal was going to expire at the end of 2024.

Among these manufacturers, Goodyear and Pirelli have been the most used. Goodyear provided tires to F1 teams for every season between 1964 and 1998, competing in 494 races. Teams using these tires won 24 Drivers’ Championships and 26 Constructors’ titles.

Pirelli, on the other hand, have had multiple stints in F1. Before becoming the exclusive supplier in 2011, it was Bridgestone who supplied tires with Michelin also chipping in for a few teams in the mid-2000s. But Pirelli produced better compounds to take away Bridgestone’s supremacy and have since ousted them from the sport entirely.

They have been the supplier for 486 races and have helped win 20 Drivers’ Championships and 14 Constructors’ titles. With three more seasons left on its contract, they could easily touch the 550 mark by the end of 2027.