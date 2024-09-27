“Not Looking for Validation From Anyone”: Lewis Hamilton Reflects on His Bold Fashion Choices

Lewis Hamilton often picks some bold outfits to walk into the F1 paddock and he often impresses everyone. While Hamilton managed to make bold statements with his fashion choices, he didn’t do it for validation, but because of his passion. As Hamilton ranked at his off-track looks, he reflected on his bold fashion choices.

Hamilton sat with Time Life & Style YouTube channel for a feature around ranking his fashion looks. As the Briton ranked his various outfits, his 2024 Italian GP look came up. The Mercedes driver revealed how he liked that outfit.

Reflecting on the bold outfit, Hamilton said, “I love Rick Owens.” He added, “I don’t do it for feedback, it’s not that I’m looking for validation from anyone. It’s just that I feel great walking in with it and that’s all that matters.”

The 39-year-old explained how he loved the Italian GP outfit particularly because of the “silhouette and the shoulders”. He stated that the jacket was pure “fire” and that he got to show off a bit of his tattoo with the outfit. Hamilton liked the outfit so much that he ranked it in his top three off-track looks.

The coat didn’t have any sleeves as Hamilton showcased the tattoos on his arm. The waistcoat was a deep V-neck that highlighted the tattoos on Hamilton’s chest. Here’s a detailed look at this outfit.

Hamilton’s 2024 Italian GP outfit

The Briton arrived at the Italian GP — the race he will be calling his team’s home race next year — wearing Rick Owens’ SS22 Menswear Collection. Hamilton wore the rectangular Gucci frame sunglasses worth $420 along with the outfit.

He paired the apparel with the Timberland x Veneda Carter 6-inch boots worth $250. Hamilton accessorized the outfit with a couple of sapphire necklaces. One of them was a custom XIVKARATS necklace while the other one was Suzanne Kalan Fine Jewellery’s pink sapphire necklaces worth $27,500.

The final accessory was the IWC Big Pilot AMG G63 watch worth $33,400. The watch features a 46 mm textured black dial in an 18-carat Armor rose gold round casing. The dial was inspired by the G-Class “Grand Edition”.