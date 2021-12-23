“Not much, to be honest” – Fernando Alonso downplays his involvement in the development of Alpine’s 2022 car

Fernando Alonso said that he has not been much involved in the development of Alpine’s 2022 Formula 1 car.

Fernando Alonso made a return to Formula 1 this year with Alpine after two seasons. He also brought Alpine a podium at the Qatar Grand Prix after a seven-year gap.

However, when asked about his involvement in the development of the 2022 car, Alonso said that he has not been a big part of the development of the French marque’s 2022 machine.

Alpine Renault, who finished fifth in the constructors’ championship ahead of the AlphaTauri Honda, wants to bring out a competitive package next year.

Alonso said, “the development of the new car has been followed by all the designers. The simulations, the new regulations were too strict at the beginning. There was a lot of clarification as to what we could do and not do with FIA.”

All new machines for the 2022 season will be introduced next year after the implementation of the new regulation. These regulations were initially planned for the 2021 season but had to be pushed back because of the pandemic.

However, despite the postponement, the teams were not allowed to develop their 2022 cars during 2020. The intention behind this was to keep the costs under control so teams would not have to work on two different projects at once.

Fernando Alonso has high hopes from the future car

Talking about the 2022 car, the Spaniard said, “it is a strange new project for everybody. Now from December and January, we will start in the simulator and hopefully, our implication will be a little bit more.”

The two-time world champion finished at the tenth position in this season’s drivers’ championship. The 40-year-old has “high hopes” for Alpine’s new car.

He said “more power on the straights and more downforce in the corners that is what we aim for next year, all drivers.”

“We are strong in many areas we just need a competitive package out of the factories. We have been working for several months now and we have high hopes but let’s see in February,” he concluded.

