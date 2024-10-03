mobile app bar

F1 Expert Questions Why Renault Didn’t Hire Alain Prost as Team Principal

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1 Expert Questions Why Renault Didn’t Hire Alain Prost as Team Principal

Credits: IMAGO / BSR Agency

Renault/Alpine has had a history of having a rather bizarre and complicated management structure within their Formula 1 team. At one point, they even had four-time world champion Alain Prost as part of that structure. F1 pundit Tim Hauraney recently said that he is puzzled by the fact that Prost was never made the team principal at Renault.

In 2017, Prost joined Renault as a special advisor to the team, and two years later, he became a Non-Executive Director for the side and remained in that role when the outfit was rebranded as Alpine in 2021. However, his contract was not renewed for the 2022 season, leading to his exit.

Despite having such big names involved in the management, Renault/Alpine could not realize its full potential in F1 in the last decade and a half or so. According to Hauraney, that’s because the team could never settle down on a proper chain of command, with constant interruptions and reshuffling of the top management structure.

In a recent conversation with Adam Wylde on ‘Nailing The Apex’ podcast, Hauraney explained, “I remember Alain Prost a few years ago was a part of Renault when they had like this really weird multi-structure of team principles… And I was kind of like, ‘Why isn’t he just your team boss? He needs to be your team principal. He has to be at the top and then everybody else is going to be underneath him because he’s been in Formula 1 his whole life.’”

He even pointed out how Prost himself once said that he was disappointed with Renault because their corporate management meddled immensely with the F1 team’s operations. Since Alpine has been struggling, they have made all kinds of changes recently. One of them is to drop their in-house power unit program from 2026 onwards.

Alpine will partner with Mercedes

In the last couple of seasons, the handling of the Alpine team has gone from bad to worse with several key figures either leaving on their own or being shown the exit door. And now the team is being jointly run by executive advisor Flavio Briatore and new team principal Oliver Oakes.

However, when there were talks about Briatore coming on board, it was rumored that Alpine was planning to sell the team, which was later dismissed by the Italian as he promised to get Alpine back on the podium by 2027.

It has now been confirmed that Renault has decided to stop the F1 engine program at Viry at the end of 2025. After that, they will reportedly partner with Mercedes for their power units.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these