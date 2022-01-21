F1

“Not sleep on your own laurels” – Alpine CEO urges Monza and Silverstone to upgrade their facilities after Abu Dhabi and Jeddah success

"Not sleep on your own laurels" - Alpine CEO urges Monza and Silverstone to upgrade their facilities after Abu Dhabi and Jeddah success
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Rumours and details of an alternative Regional Tournaments in place of the DPC Winter Major 2022. Also a 20 team TI in works?
Next Article
"It's going to be a very, very difficult game for us.”: Tom Brady admits Matthew Stafford and the Rams are a tough opponent but hopes to avenge week 3 loss
F1 Latest News
"Not sleep on your own laurels" - Alpine CEO urges Monza and Silverstone to upgrade their facilities after Abu Dhabi and Jeddah success
“Not sleep on your own laurels” – Alpine CEO urges Monza and Silverstone to upgrade their facilities after Abu Dhabi and Jeddah success

“Not sleep on your own laurels” – Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi believes traditional circuits like…