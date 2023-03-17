2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Weather Forecast: What’s the weather forecast of Jeddah this weekend?

Drivers will be out on track for the second race of the 2023 season this weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. This is the third time that F1 is conducting the Saudi Arabian GP.

With the drivers yet to solidify their positions in the championship standings, the race in Jeddah is expected to witness the tough competition. But what will be the weather conditions at the track this weekend?

Typically, rain does not fall at the Jeddah circuit and this trend will continue during the upcoming weekend. On all three days of racing, the temperatures are set to be high. Although, low to the moderate wind is also expected out on the track.

The drivers have been speaking ahead of the #F1 stc #SaudiArabianGP! 🗣 Find out what they said here… pic.twitter.com/o7OixIY9wW — Saudi Arabian GP (@SaudiArabianGP) March 16, 2023

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton And Angela Cullen: Mercedes F1 Driver’s Physio Bids Goodbye

Weather Forecast for the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP

On Friday, during the FP1 and FP2 sessions, the conditions are expected to remain sunny and dry. Drivers will also be greeted with a light to the medium north-westerly sea breeze. The gusts of winds are expected to go as high as 35kph in the afternoon.

The temperature during the FP1 session is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius while it will slightly drop to 23 degrees Celsius for FP2.

Furthermore, the temperature is set to go as high as 28 degrees Celsius with the lowest falling down to 20 degrees. The chances of rain are forecasted to be 0.

On Saturday during FP3 and qualifying the conditions are expected to be the same as Friday – sunny and dry. Light to moderate north-westerly Sea breeze is set to follow with wind gusts up to 30kph in the afternoon.

The temperature during the FP3 is set to be at 27 degrees Celsius and it will fall down slightly to 25 degrees celsius for the qualifying later in the day.

Again, a 0% chance of rain has been predicted for the weekend with maximum temperatures expected to be 29 degrees Celsius.

Weather conditions on the race day

On the main race day, the sky is set to remain clear and sunny all day with the low to moderate north-westerly wind blowing at a speed of 30kph in the afternoon.

During the race, the temperature is forecasted to be 25 degrees Celsius. The highest forecast for the temperature is 29 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, there is no chance of rain during the race at the Jeddah circuit this weekend.

Also Read: “Won’t See Me Around the Track Anymore” – Charles Leclerc Reacts to F1’s New ‘Bike Ban’ Policy