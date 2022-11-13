“Nothing new to tell you”: 8 GP winner Daniel Ricciardo denies Red Bull rumors as F1 exit looms closer

After struggling to establish himself at McLaren for a year and a half, Daniel Ricciardo will finally leave the Woking-based outfit at the end of 2022. His move to the papaya outfit was great on paper but it failed to materialize as he was comprehensively outperformed by teammate Lando Norris.

Ricciardo’s McLaren axing was hard for him because he had to come to terms with the fact that he won’t get a seat in 2023. Ricciardo insisted that he only wanted to drive for teams who would fight at the front and an opportunity of that sort wasn’t available.

As a result, the Perth-born driver will spend 2023 on the sidelines. Ricciardo does not want to lose touch with the sport so it’s most likely that he will take up a reserve role. Mercedes was the team that was linked with him very heavily. The Silver Arrows are in need of a reserve driver who will fill in the role of the outgoing Nyck de Vries.

However, recent rumors have heavily linked the Aussie to make a return at Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo insists his Red Bull return is not complete yet

Ricciardo spent the best part of his F1 career when he was with Red Bull. Between 2014 and 2018, the honey badger won seven races with the Milton-Keynes-based outfit and became one of the most popular drivers in F1.

Ahead of the 2022 Sao Paolo GP, Ricciardo insisted that his future was not yet decided. He already confirmed that he won’t be taking part in any other racing venture, but also didn’t reveal his plans yet. Ricciardo addressed the Red Bull rumors by clearly stating that nothing is confirmed.

“There’s nothing yet, let’s say, close or confirmed or anything,” he said. “I can make something up. But nothing new to tell you.”

Ricciardo will let the fans know if he joins a new team

When asked about his future by speedcafe.com, Ricciardo said that nothing has been signed yet. However, he also added that there’s no obligation on his side to hide any talks with other teams. He is free to approach any other outfit in F1 for an opportunity and the 33-year-old promised he would let his fans know as soon as a deal is completed.

“As I said before, I have nothing to hide,” he added. “From even, call it, a contractual point of view. Like in terms of, I guess I’m free to talk and do whatever. If something was done, trust me. I’d be saying it. So there’s nothing holding that back.”