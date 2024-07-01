“Nothing Will Change”: Ex-F1 Champ Backs Andrea Stella’s Statement Post Collision With Max Verstappen

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen‘s incident in Austria brought out a side of McLaren team principal Andrea Stella that is seldom visible. He went on a rant, blaming the institution and system for Verstappen getting away with what he felt was the Dutchman’s fault. However, the 1996 World Champion feels that Stella’s attempt was futile.

On X, Damon Hill wrote, “We’ve been here before. Nothing will change. Some people just don’t get it. Good race though!”

Presumably, Hill was referring to Verstappen’s antics against another Briton, Lewis Hamilton, in 2021. They went toe to toe several times that year, resulting in multiple crashes which were often seen as Verstappen’s mistakes. The FIA, however, didn’t deliver ‘harsh enough’ punishments, which is why the 26-year-old continues to do the same three years on.

The collision between Norris and Verstappen, which ended the former’s race, could have kickstarted a new rivalry in F1. Both teams are at a crossroads and with just days until the British GP, the situation could evolve even further.

Being a Briton, Norris will likely receive a huge amount of support from the fans in Silverstone whereas Verstappen could be on the end of some heckling; something he is quite used to at the particular circuit.

Max Verstappen issues a clarification over his actions in Austria

The Austrian GP was pretty uneventful until a slow pit-stop for Verstappen put Norris just two seconds behind him. For several laps, Norris tried overtaking him unsuccessfully, until their coming together on lap 64.

Verstappen’s win slipped away from his hands and he ended Norris’ Austrian GP, but he claimed that he would rather sit at home than fight for P2 while racing. Conceding a race win without a fight was not on the cards for the Red Bull driver.

Despite the criticism, Verstappen received support from the most unlikely source in George Russell. The Briton backed him, stating that incidents similar to what happened last Sunday are common in racing. He wanted both Norris and Verstappen to be on the podium, but unfortunately, that wasn’t meant to be.