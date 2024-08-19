Oliver Bearman Confesses He Is “Still Not F1 Fit”

Set to join Haas in 2025, Oliver Bearman will become the youngest driver on the current grid. While he feels mentally ready for the challenges that await, Bearman lacks confidence on the physical front. Speaking on the ‘High Performance’ podcast recently, the British F2 driver revealed why he thinks so.

Having already experienced what it is like to race in F1, Bearman understands the physical demands of the sport. Claiming to be F2 ready, the 19-year-old said he is “still not F1 fit” because of his under-trained neck. He added, “Even the legs moving around, you know, you have to be really strong with the core (and) with the back.”

Per the British driver, taking on each corner in F1 is 12 to 18 mph faster than in F2. Even the apex speeds are much higher in comparison. Additionally, the sharpness and the extra downforce on an F1-spec car make the challenge even more difficult physically. Thus, when he raced in Jeddah earlier this year, Bearman knew his physical fitness was still not up to the mark.

With the 2025 season kicking off in Melbourne in mid-March, Bearman has a little over six months to get in shape to take on the challenge. Knowing what he needs to achieve, the 19-year-old has to take full advantage of any chance he gets to perform consistently well as a full-time F1 driver.

A look at the schedule ahead for the upcoming Haas rookie

Preparations have already started for Bearman to be fit for F1, with regular appearances in FP1 sessions with Haas. The Briton has been at the helm of the VF-24 in four practice sessions this year. He has two sessions remaining with the American team which will come in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi respectively.

| Ollie Bearman will be taking part in tomorrow’s F1 FP1 Session for the Haas team. Ollie will be driving Nico Hulkenberg’s no.27 car during the session! We wish him the best of luck and a good session! via HaasF1Team instagram#F2 #HungarianGP #OllieBearman pic.twitter.com/WRqTU2huMf — F2 Updates (@f2updates) July 18, 2024

Alongside competing in F2, the 19-year-old has also been serving the roles of a testing and reserve driver for Ferrari. Bearman has been logging in the hours at the sim facility in Maranello, but the added stress is a welcome change for him.

While Haas has given plenty of opportunities to the young driver, chances are that Ferrari will also try and hone him. Looked at as the future of Ferrari, Bearman could well be the one to replace Lewis Hamilton, once the latter calls time on his career. Until then, all Bearman can do is earn enough experience and prove his mettle.