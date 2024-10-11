On This Day: Lewis Hamilton Leveled Michael Schumacher’s Record With 91st F1 Win

Lewis Hamilton is the only driver in F1 history to have more than 100 race wins. While many consider him the undisputed GOAT of F1 due to his statistics, Michael Schumacher once had all these records to his name. As for the most wins, Hamilton leveled Schumacher’s tally of race wins on 11th October 2020 at the Eifel GP weekend in Nurburgring.

Hamilton was enjoying another dominant season in 2020 with Mercedes, having the fastest car by a margin. This set him up to surpass Schumacher’s record for most wins and also later equal his championship record. The Briton leveled Schumacher’s tally of 91 wins at Nurburgring and two weeks later surpassed it to win his 92nd Grand Prix in Portugal.

On This Day in 2020. A very special moment at the Nürburgring @LewisHamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 @F1 race wins pic.twitter.com/yJI7XqkBI6 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 11, 2024

It wasn’t a very dominant win for Hamilton and Mercedes as there were multiple virtual safety car and safety car interruptions during the Eifel GP. After taking the lead from Valtteri Bottas in the initial half of the race, Hamilton controlled the race well while the Finn had to retire due to power loss later on.

Despite Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo running close, Hamilton cruised to his 91st race win on Schumacher’s home turf in Germany. It was over 14 years after the German legend’s 91st and last win in China.

It was a rain-marred Chinese GP in 2006 that saw Schumacher climb the top step of the podium for the final time in his F1 career. Amid a tough championship battle with Fernando Alonso, the Ferrari former driver showed his class in the wet against the young Spaniard.

While the rest of the field fell back amid the chaos of the wet conditions in Shanghai, Schumacher and Alonso fought for the race win with the former holding off to claim it and also equalizing Alonso’s points tally in the standings. While the German could not add to his wins or championship tally after 2006, he is still deemed one of the GOATs of the sport.

Michael Schumacher was the only driver using Bridgestones, a big disadvantage to Michelin in the rain, to make Q3 at 2006 Chinese GP. Schumacher qualified 6th. The other Bridgestone drivers made up 9 of the last 10 qualifiers. He then took his 91st & final victory. pic.twitter.com/vOIg48MCfs — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) April 13, 2024

Schumacher still stands second in the list of most wins, behind Hamilton, who has 105 wins as things stand. Behind these two seven-time champions is Verstappen, who has 61 race wins to his name. If the Dutchman can continue his dominance with Red Bull, he may soon catch up with Schumacher and Hamilton.

However, the British driver is still racing and wants to keep adding to his glorious career of achievements. Currently, he is level with Schumacher for the most world championships (7) and is keen to win the record eighth title with Ferrari, the team he moves to next year.