On This Day: Mick Schumacher Presented Iconic Gift to Lewis Hamilton for Equaling Michael’s 91 Wins

Samriddhi Jaiswal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Poolfoto Motorsport

At the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix in Nurburgring on October 11, Lewis Hamilton made history as he equaled Michael Schumacher’s long-standing record of 91 race wins. After the race, Michael’s son, Mick Schumacher, presented the Mercedes star with one of his father’s race-worn helmets.

It was a touching gesture and Hamilton was visibly emotional when he received the helmet. In the post-race interview, the Briton reflected on Schumacher’s impact on the sport and the significance of his extraordinary achievement.

The gift also signified a connection between the Hamilton and Schumacher family as Mick himself was starting his journey into F1. It was a passing of the torch, as Hamilton took forward Schumacher’s legacy.

At the Nurburgring in 2020, Hamilton had started second on the grid, behind his teammate Valtteri Bottas. However, later in the race Bottas locked up and ran wide, which gave Hamilton the opportunity to pass him.

From there on, the Briton delivered a masterclass of consistency and race management despite challenges from Max Verstappen and a late safety car.

