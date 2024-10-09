On This Day: Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso Give Picture Perfect End to a Race

Sebastian Vettel has been away from F1 for over a year, but when looking back at his career highlight reel, certain moments will always stand out, regardless of how many years he remains retired. A year ago today, Vettel and Fernando Alonso delivered a nail-biting finish to the Japanese GP, a moment that still resonates with the F1 community.

The race, which took place on October 9, 2022, turned out to be topsy-turvy for both drivers. They battled neck and neck, crossing the chequered flag almost simultaneously, creating a picture-perfect ending to the race.

Vettel, who started from P9, made contact with Alonso in the very first corner. As a result, he dropped to the last position that afternoon in Suzuka—his favorite track on the calendar. However, an early pit stop for intermediate tires, prompted by the drying track, and a red flag allowed the four-time World Champion to work his way back up the order.

Two years ago today, Vettel finished P6 in his final Japanese Grand Prix, beat Alonso on the line by 0.01 seconds, and secured driver of the day at his favourite track pic.twitter.com/TOJ1b4FoNf — Autosport (@autosport) October 9, 2024

When the final lap of the race began, that is when Vettel and Alonso locked horns— both fighting for P6. Driving for Aston Martin, Vettel found the slightest bit of advantage in the final corner and crossed the line a mere 0.01 seconds ahead of Alonso.

The photo finish became a major talking point after the race, as fans and experts witnessed a rekindled rivalry between the two old foes on track. It was Vettel’s final race at Suzuka, and the ex-Red Bull driver capped it off with a ‘Driver of the Day’ award.

Alonso replaced Vettel at Aston Martin

2022 was Vettel’s last year in F1. He wanted to spend more time with his family, and F1’s hectic schedule was not allowing him to do that. Moreover, Vettel was also concerned about climate change and wanted to serve as an example of advocating eco-friendly practices, which meant giving up on F1— which isn’t carbon neutral yet.

As such, Aston Martin decided to replace one World Champion with another, which is why they went after Alonso.

With Alonso on board, the Silverstone-based team emerged as one of the best teams on the grid in the first half of 2023. The Spanish driver kept them in contention for podium finishes, achieving top-three results eight times.

However, a misdirection in development during the second half of 2023 caused the Lawrence Stroll-owned team to fall back, ultimately finishing P5 in the standings, despite being P2 at one point. Nonetheless, Alonso’s primary goal with the team remains to transform them into a squad capable of winning races and contending for both championships.