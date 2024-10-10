Claire Williams Lauds Lawrence Stroll for ‘Genius’ $200 Million Move for Adrian Newey

Former Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams recently appeared on the Business of Sport podcast. During the podcast, the hosts asked her whether Lawrence Stroll’s decision to spend nearly $200 million to hire legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey was worth the investment.

Her answer was clear as she said, “Yeah, I think he’s worth it. I mean Adrian is an absolute genius. He spent a long time at Williams. He brought a lot of our world championships together with the wider team. You’ve seen the successes he’s had subsequently and I think Lawrence Stroll, that was a genius move of his.”

Claire also shared her feelings about not partnering with Stroll when she had the chance, a decision she now deeply regrets. Stroll had initially invested in Williams when his son Lance joined the team as a driver in 2017.

Claire Williams envious of Aston Martin: ‘Lawrence Stroll was with us!’: – Claire Williams admits she feels envious of Aston Martin’s success, particularly with Lawrence Stroll, whom she sees as the one that got away. Watching Stroll’s turnaround of Aston Martin, she reflects on… pic.twitter.com/Nk1OyHntTq — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) October 4, 2024

But later, he purchased the struggling Force India team, saving it from administration. Stroll soon rebranded it as Racing Point before transforming it into the official Aston Martin F1 team in 2021.

This marked the beginning of Stroll’s ambitious project to build a championship-winning team. Claire admitted that she often reflects on what might have been, confessing that it “drives me nuts,” as she believes Stroll could have been the financial backer Williams needed during its difficult years.

Claire predicts Aston Martin’s future

Stroll’s vision for Aston Martin is to make it into a title contender in F1 as soon as possible. He has made several bold moves to build a competitive team, and one of the most critical was the recruitment of Newey.

When asked if Aston Martin could challenge for titles with Newey on board, Claire confidently said, “The money that comes with a Championship win is worth whatever he’s paying, and he’s that good.”

However, Stroll’s long-term ambition for Aston Martin doesn’t stop with Newey. He has already secured the services of Fernando Alonso, who brings immense experience and skill. Additionally, Stroll has established strategic partnerships with brands like Aramco and Honda, who will supply engines to Aston Martin from 2026 onwards.

Honda wants to win the #F1 world championship with Aston Martin as soon as 2026 Will the new partnership hit the ground running under the new regulations? pic.twitter.com/EtOqU5hP2n — Autosport (@autosport) May 7, 2024

Furthermore, Aston Martin’s new factory in Silverstone includes a state-of-the-art wind tunnel that will also soon be operational, giving the team the edge they need against their rivals. Claire believes that these key investments and partnerships will soon start showing results for the Silverstone-based team.