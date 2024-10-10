mobile app bar

Claire Williams Lauds Lawrence Stroll for ‘Genius’ $200 Million Move for Adrian Newey

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Claire Williams Lauds Lawrence Stroll for ‘Genius’ $200 Million Move for Adrian Newey

Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire, IMAGO HochZwei

Former Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams recently appeared on the Business of Sport podcast. During the podcast, the hosts asked her whether Lawrence Stroll’s decision to spend nearly $200 million to hire legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey was worth the investment.

Her answer was clear as she said, “Yeah, I think he’s worth it. I mean Adrian is an absolute genius. He spent a long time at Williams. He brought a lot of our world championships together with the wider team. You’ve seen the successes he’s had subsequently and I think Lawrence Stroll, that was a genius move of his.”

Claire also shared her feelings about not partnering with Stroll when she had the chance, a decision she now deeply regrets. Stroll had initially invested in Williams when his son Lance joined the team as a driver in 2017.

But later, he purchased the struggling Force India team, saving it from administration. Stroll soon rebranded it as Racing Point before transforming it into the official Aston Martin F1 team in 2021.

This marked the beginning of Stroll’s ambitious project to build a championship-winning team. Claire admitted that she often reflects on what might have been, confessing that it “drives me nuts,” as she believes Stroll could have been the financial backer Williams needed during its difficult years.

Claire predicts Aston Martin’s future

Stroll’s vision for Aston Martin is to make it into a title contender in F1 as soon as possible. He has made several bold moves to build a competitive team, and one of the most critical was the recruitment of Newey.

When asked if Aston Martin could challenge for titles with Newey on board, Claire confidently said, “The money that comes with a Championship win is worth whatever he’s paying, and he’s that good.”

However, Stroll’s long-term ambition for Aston Martin doesn’t stop with Newey. He has already secured the services of Fernando Alonso, who brings immense experience and skill. Additionally, Stroll has established strategic partnerships with brands like Aramco and Honda, who will supply engines to Aston Martin from 2026 onwards.

Furthermore, Aston Martin’s new factory in Silverstone includes a state-of-the-art wind tunnel that will also soon be operational, giving the team the edge they need against their rivals. Claire believes that these key investments and partnerships will soon start showing results for the Silverstone-based team.

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Share this article

Don’t miss these