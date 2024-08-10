Once Lost, Lewis Hamilton Reflects on Finding Himself as He Enters His 40s

At 39, Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly the joint flag-bearer of Formula 1 with Fernando Alonso (43). The duo, beating the age myth, have shown how physical and mental prowess can prolong one’s career in F1, which demands top-notch commitment. Hamilton is awaiting the next phase in life now with his 40s right around the corner. However, he has no intention of hanging up his boots yet.

2024 has come as a welcome surprise for the seven-time world champion in F1. Mercedes, the team he will leave after a decade of unmatched success, did not start the season on the best of notes.

However, in no time, they turned their fortunes around with a steady and well-thought-out progress plan. Resultantly, Hamilton is back among the race winners after a tiring wait of 945 days.

On top of his on-track commitments, he has a multitude of off-track activities he engages in. From social justice missions to business ventures including his stake in the Denver Broncos, Hamilton has got a lot on his plate.

Despite all of this, there are no signs of overwhelming emotions taking over. On the contrary, he is raring to enter his 40s and cannot wait to make it the best decade of his life.

Speaking with Elle, Hamilton said, “Deep down, I’m still the same kid I always was, but I’m much more confident in myself, in what I want and where I want to go. I’m more comfortable in my own skin, enjoying my creativity, whether it’s in music (Hamilton composes), fashion or sports.”

“That brings me a lot of joy. In our 20s, everyone is a little lost, trying to figure out who they are and what to do. I feel like I have a North Star. I think my 40s will be the best years. I’m going to make them the best,” he added.

With a single out already with Christina Aguilera, Hamilton has more than wiggled his toes in the music industry. With his next destination being Ferrari, there is no reason why that ambition wouldn’t rekindle in partnership with Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque has released two albums of his own and is keen on collaborating with his future teammate.

Apart from that, Hamilton recently tied up with Dior for a fashion collaboration. That is in addition to his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, which comes courtesy of his ties with Mercedes. The next phase, therefore, excites him rather than making him wary of what’s to come.