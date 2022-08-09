“One day I want to be an F1 World Champion”- When young Lewis Hamilton told Prince Charles about his lifelong dream

Lewis Hamilton has established himself as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, winning seven World Titles.

Hamilton’s F1 career has set new standards, that won’t be matched any time in the near future. He has 103 race wins, which is the most by any driver. On top of that, he’s also the one with the most number of pole positions, fastest laps, and laps led.

All of this started when a young kid in Stevenage dreamt of being an F1 driver. Unlike most of the stars of this sport, Hamilton did not come from money. His father worked incredibly hard and sacrificed a lot to help kickstart his career.

Hamilton was a superstar in the karting circuit, and dominated almost all the junior series he took part in. After clawing and fighting his way up, he finally made his F1 debut in 2007 for McLaren. He won his first World Title just one season after coming into the sport, and stayed with the Woking based outfit until 2012.

In 2013, he moved to Mercedes, a team where he would go on to make history. Hamilton won six World Championships with the Silver Arrows, and is hungry for more.

When Lewis Hamilton told Prince Charles about his dream of being F1 Champion

Last year, F1 fans were ecstatic to hear that Hamilton was going to be knighted by the British crown. This is a huge honor, which meant that the 37-year-old would now officially be labeled as Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton received the knighthood from Prince Charles, who is the heir to the British throne. He attended the ceremony just weeks after his heartbreaking loss to Max Verstappen at the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

However, and instance involving the Mercedes driver and the Prince of Wales has surfaced which has melted the hearts of F1 fans. A young Hamilton met Prince Charles in McLaren back in 1997.

Lewis Hamilton told VF that in ‘97 when he went to McLaren he met Prince Charles, and told him “Hey, I’m Lewis Hamilton, one day I want to be a F1 world champion.” When he was knighted, Prince Charles said “it’s been a long time since I’ve seen you, you’ve come a long way.” 🥲 — deni (@fiagirly) August 8, 2022

“Hey, I’m Lewis Hamilton, one day I want to be a F1 world champion,” he said to him.

The 73-year-old kept this in his memory, and during Hamilton’s knighthood ceremony, he recalled when a young talented kid came up to him, and shared his dream.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen you, you’ve come a long way,” Prince Charles said to Hamilton.

