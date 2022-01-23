“One of the most informative and entertaining voices in motorsports”: Tony Stewart to be a part of Fox’s commentary team for Daytona 500 and the Busch Light Clash

Tony Stewart will be a part of the Fox Sports’ commentary team at next month’s Daytona 500 and Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles.

Tony Stewart’s name is one of the most iconic in NASCAR’s history. The 50-year old is a three-time Cup Series Champion, having won 49 races in his 18 year long career.

He retired from full time racing in 2016 and is the current owner of Stewart-Haas racing, alongside Gene Haas. Recently, Stewart also launched the Superstar Racing Experience. The series is set to feature iconic legends of the sport, from different racing backgrounds.

During their broadcast of the NFL playoff game between the 49ers and Packers, Fox Sports announced that Stewart will be in the commentary box for those events. He replaces the outgoing Jeff Gordon, who starts his stint as Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports.

Also read: Jimmie Johnson opens up about the sacrifices his parents made to kickstart his racing career

Stewart will be join Fox’s existing team comprising of Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. His move to the booth was later confirmed by the company’s Executive Producer, Brad Zager.

“Tony brings Hall-of-Fame credentials and one of the most informative and entertaining voices in motor sports,” said Zager. “There is an obvious chemistry between Smoke and Clint. And there is no one better than Mike at bringing a broadcast all together.”

Sharing the commentary booth with Clint and Mike is an honor, says Tony Stewart

Also joining Fox’s broadcast team will be technical analyst Larry McReynolds. Jamie Little, Regan Smith and Vince Welch will act as track-side reporters for the event.

The Busch Light Clash takes place at the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 5th. The iconic stadium which has hosted two Olympic games, is now gearing up for the 2022 NASCAR curtain raiser.

I’m teammates with @ClintBowyer again. @MikeJoy500 will have his hands full. This is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/V1MIBHc5GU — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) January 23, 2022

The Cup season is set to kick off with the coveted Daytona 500 which will take place on the 21st of February. Stewart admitted that he’s delighted to be a part of the broadcast team.

“To call the very first Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum AND the Daytona 500 is an opportunity you don’t pass up,” Stewart said.

“The size and scope of both these races is massive. And it’s an honor to be a part of them with FOX. Anytime you get to talk racing with Clint and Mike. You’re going to have a good time.”

Also read: Harrison Burton speaks about his desire to make his own name in the NASCAR Cup Series