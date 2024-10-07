mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri Cites Constructors Championship as a Caveat to Helping Lando Norris for Title Win

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oscar Piastri Cites Constructors Championship as a Caveat to Helping Lando Norris for Title Win

Credits: IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Amid Lando Norris’ title bid against Max Verstappen, the 2024 F1 season has been underlined with talks about McLaren’s intra-team dynamics. Oscar Piastri has explained that while he is open to helping his teammate against the Dutchman, there are limits to how much he is willing to sacrifice for the Briton’s cause.

“But that’s not a blank cheque. It has to make sense for me to let him by,” he said as quoted by Auto Motor und Sport. While Piastri agrees that Norris has the most realistic chance at winning the drivers’ title, he highlighted how the Constructors’ championship is also a priority for the team and will influence team orders.

He said, “The team wants to win both championships. If you have the opportunity to do so, you can’t let it pass you by.” As things stand, the Woking-based team has a 41-point advantage over Red Bull with six races to go.

After the 2024 Italian GP, where Piastri denied Norris his third F1 win, McLaren had publicly backed the Briton for the drivers’ title. The team explained that Piastri was now ready to help the #4 driver win the championship against Verstappen.

However, the 2024 Azerbaijan GP showed that when required the team would prioritize the driver who was leading the other on merit. After Norris’ shock Q1 exit on the Baku Street Circuit, the Briton was asked to hold up Sergio Perez in the race — leading to Piastri bagging his second Grand Prix win in an impressive fashion.

Norris doesn’t want Piastri to just let him by

While a lot has been made about the rivalry between Norris and Piastri, as far as team orders are concerned, the duo seem to be on the same page. When quizzed about his views, the 24-year-old seemed to echo the sentiments of his Australian teammate.

Norris explained that he wants to win the title this year on merit, and not because his teammate helped him on the way. “I don’t want to go five years down the line and go, ‘I only won because people let me pass and this happened and that,” he told Sky F1. Norris remains adamant that he wants “to win in a deserving way.” 

Verstappen currently holds a 52-point advantage over the Briton in the standings. Meanwhile, Piastri finds himself closer to Norris with a 42-point deficit. With only six races left, the #4 driver still has a steep climb to win his maiden F1 title and he may have to use his teammate’s help as much as possible.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these