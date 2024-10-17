Oscar Piastri Explains Why Baku Win Is “More Special” Than First Career Win in Hungary

Winning their first race in Formula 1 is probably one of the most special feelings for any driver as winning does not come easy in this sport. Out of the 777 drivers who have competed in F1 since 1950, only 115 have become race winners. However, for two-time Grand Prix winner Oscar Piastri, his second win feels more special to him than his first.

In a recent appearance on ‘The Fast and the Curious’ podcast, Piastri was asked whether his win in Baku felt more special to him, to which he responded, “Yeah, it did.” He further explained, “I mean Hungary felt very special but I think just the pressure I was under in Baku made it way more special.”

According to Piastri, winning a race where there is intense pressure adds an extra bit of emotion to the achievement. He compared it to some of the easier wins in his career, where he won without a big challenge. In those cases, he said, “it almost doesn’t feel as emotional” because of the lack of difficulty.

FULL. SEND. Here’s the move that won Oscar Piastri the Azerbaijan Grand Prix #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/VUdXIW9lFy — Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2024

However, Piastri not picking his maiden win as his favorite could also be because of all the controversy that surrounded McLaren in Hungary, where the team had to force Lando Norris to give up the race win for the Aussie driver. Piastri even admitted to not being particularly satisfied because of the circumstances that led him to win that race.

And while Piastri deserved to win that race because he led it all the way through before the final pitstop, McLaren faced backlash for not supporting Norris in his fight for the drivers’ title against Max Verstappen.

McLaren had to change its ‘papaya rules’

The Italian Grand Prix introduced fans to the ‘papaya rules’ which basically means that McLaren allows the two drivers to race each other on the track, regardless of the championship standings as long as they keep it tidy. However, ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Woking squad confirmed that they have spoken to both drivers and have asked Piastri to help out his teammate to aid him in his title battle against Verstappen.

And while it is never easy for a driver to be tagged as the #2 in the team, the Aussie eventually agreed to help Norris because the Briton has a more realistic chance to win the championship. With just six races remaining in the 2024 season, Norris needs to cover a 52-point gap if he is to beat Verstappen to the title.

“of course, but if there’s nothing in your contract, you don’t necessarily have to stick to it. but that’s not my thing. i just want to say that oscar is a very good F1 driver who doesn’t deserve to be put in second place.” max about oscar following papaya rules to motorsportcom pic.twitter.com/AqbJTzeghd — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) October 17, 2024

However, it is not in his hands as Verstappen just needs to finish P2 in every race (including sprint races) to win the title. Then, even if Norris were to win all the remaining races and clinch the fastest lap in each Grand Prix, he would not beat the Dutchman.