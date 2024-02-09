Ferrari Becomes the Promised Land For Red Bull Employees After Christian Horner’s Alleged Tyranny

Christian Horner currently finds himself at the center of controversy following an internal hearing regarding a complaint. While the team remains silent on the details of the complaint, insider reports suggest it pertains to employees blaming Horner for inappropriate and controlling conduct. With the same in mind, experts at BBC analyze what the entire incident means for Red Bull employees.

Despite often appearing as good mates in front of the public eye, all isn’t well between Horner and Adrian Newey. The latter has come close to joining Ferrari at least twice, and the latest incident might give him the ultimate nudge in that direction.

Should Horner depart under questionable circumstances, chances are the entire Red Bull structure might fall through. Horner has led the team since 2005 and runs a tight ship. With him no longer in charge, it might give the other F1 teams the chance to poach some of Red Bull’s top-ranking employees.

Despite a lack of proof, many reports claim Pierre Wache is already on his way to Ferrari. Enrico Balbo, Craig Skinner, and Ben Waterhouse would also go under various teams’ radar immediately.

Lining up to take over Horner’s position, Jonathan Wheatley might also be on the move should the Austrian team opt to give the charge to someone else. Given the entire analysis, it looks like Ferrari is fast becoming the promised land for Red Bull employees, with several high-profile poaching already made by the team.

Christian Horner no longer has the support he once had in Red Bull

Adding to Horner’s problems reports claim Horner has lost almost all the support from his team. Amid the ongoing investigation over his alleged inappropriate behavior, chances are the Briton will soon exit from the team. In his absence, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley could become the interim team principal, with a permanent replacement following soon.

However, should Horner walk out innocent, the question of how the dynamics within the team would be would surface quickly. Horner still holds the favor of Red Bull‘s Thai owners (who hold 51% of the company).

But it could change depending on the outcome of the investigation. For now, the future of the 50-year-old and the foundation of the Austrian team remains under doubt.