“Mercedes is really on the limit”– Is Max Verstappen causing engine unreliability issues at Mercedes?

Tremendous Max Verstappen pressure is apparently causing Mercedes’ engine problems amidst the title fight, as claimed by Tim Coronel.

Mercedes are going through some difficult times with their engine, preventing them from going full out in the championship fight. The Silver Arrows have already taken 10 new engines with both drivers so far this season.

And it is unknown whether more would be required or not. Mercedes ran their investigation in Brixworth, but the issue hasn’t been notified by Mercedes publically.

But according to the Dutch racing driver Tim Coronel, Max Verstappen is a considerable factor in the ongoing engine unreliability issues. However, he also pointed some issues.

“I didn’t expect it and look at it with surprise!” Coronel told RacingNews365.com in an exclusive interview. “Apparently, Mercedes is really on the limit, otherwise they wouldn’t make these decisions.”

“They don’t dare to take the risk that a misfiring engine might decide the season. “It forms an opportunity for them,” he added. “Of course, Verstappen and Red Bull are also indirectly the cause of those problems because they are putting so much pressure on Mercedes now.”

Max Verstappen received Adrian Newey boost

The legendary chassis designer Adrian Newey is currently serving the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. Tough he absent in between, as a recent accident kept him away from the action.

“It always matters when someone like that is not there,” said Coronel. “If he is there, then he gets sucked in, and extra i’s are dotted. “I’m glad he’s back, even if it’s just the feeling.”

“I don’t think Adrian is missing anything in that area, so it’s nice for Verstappen to have him here. Whether it can be a decisive factor in the title fight? I don’t know.”

However, Coronel wants Red Bull not to be complacent in Mexico and Brazil, deemed their fortress. He says that similar was said about Mercedes in COTA, but the Silver Arrows lost.