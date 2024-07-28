Oscar Piastri’s Hungarian GP Win Becomes Part of a 44-Year-Old Rare F1 Record

The Belgian Grand Prix this weekend featured 13 different race winners on the grid for the first time since the 1980 season. The tally of race winners stood at 12 until Oscar Piastri bagged his maiden victory in Hungary last weekend.

And a few weeks before Piastri registered his maiden win, so did his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The British driver won his first Grand Prix in Miami earlier this year.

The other drivers on the current grid who have won one race so far in their careers include the two Alpine drivers: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Meanwhile, drivers who have won more than one race but less than 10 include George Russell (3), Carlos Sainz (3), Charles Leclerc (6), Sergio Perez (6) and Daniel Ricciardo (8).

Drivers on the current grid who have won 10 or more races include Valtteri Bottas (10), Fernando Alonso (32), reigning world champion Max Verstappen (61) and Lewis Hamilton (104).

Meanwhile, the 13 race winners that featured in the 1980 season included Emerson Fittipaldi, Mario Andretti, Jody Scheckter, Carlos Reutemann, Alan Jones, Gilles Villeneuve, Jacques Laffite, Rene Arnoux, Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Nelson Piquet, Vittorio Brambilla, John Watson and Didier Pironi.