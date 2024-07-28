mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri’s Hungarian GP Win Becomes Part of a 44-Year-Old Rare F1 Record

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oscar Piastri’s Hungarian GP Win Becomes Part of a 44-Year-Old Rare F1 Record

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

The Belgian Grand Prix this weekend featured 13 different race winners on the grid for the first time since the 1980 season. The tally of race winners stood at 12 until Oscar Piastri bagged his maiden victory in Hungary last weekend.

And a few weeks before Piastri registered his maiden win, so did his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The British driver won his first Grand Prix in Miami earlier this year.

The other drivers on the current grid who have won one race so far in their careers include the two Alpine drivers: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Meanwhile, drivers who have won more than one race but less than 10 include George Russell (3), Carlos Sainz (3), Charles Leclerc (6), Sergio Perez (6) and Daniel Ricciardo (8).

Drivers on the current grid who have won 10 or more races include Valtteri Bottas (10), Fernando Alonso (32), reigning world champion Max Verstappen (61) and Lewis Hamilton (104).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Autosport (@autosport)

Meanwhile, the 13 race winners that featured in the 1980 season included Emerson Fittipaldi, Mario Andretti, Jody Scheckter, Carlos Reutemann, Alan Jones, Gilles Villeneuve, Jacques Laffite, Rene Arnoux, Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Nelson Piquet, Vittorio Brambilla, John Watson and Didier Pironi.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan is the F1 writer and Editor at The SportsRush. He fell in love with the sport at first sight when F1 visited India in 2011. The noise and the racing action from lights out and away we go to the chequered flag are what keeps him at the edge of his seat at all times. Vidit has been a lifelong Fernando Alonso fan and sees Charles Leclerc as the future of the sport. Other than F1, he also follows football and tennis closely.

Read more from Vidit Dhawan

Share this article

Don’t miss these