Lando Norris ‘Questions’ George Russell for Letting Oscar Piastri Win Bahrain GP Without a Challenge

Oscar Piastri dominated Bahrain—not just the race, but the entire weekend. The Aussie’s supremacy began in practice, where he topped two of the three sessions. He then grabbed pole for today’s race and went on to win it comfortably, finishing over 15 seconds ahead of George Russell in P2.

Piastri’s victory also came as a blow to teammate Lando Norris, who is now just three points ahead of the 23-year-old. On days like today, when Norris isn’t in a position to fight for the win, he’ll be hoping others can take points off Piastri.

For instance, Russell had a real opportunity to get the better of Piastri—a move that would have done Norris a huge favor. It came on lap 36, when the safety car had just come in and Russell had a chance to jump Piastri at the restart.

The Mercedes driver even considered making a move, as he revealed in the cool-down room. Norris, however, was disappointed with his compatriot.

“Why didn’t you?” Norris jokingly questioned, before adding, “That would have been great.”

Considering the strong pace McLaren have this season, Norris clearly knows that Piastri is his main contender for the title. While Norris may have been seen as the early favorite, Piastri was never going to sit back and let his teammate run the show—and so far, he’s made that abundantly clear.

Oscar’s fourth career win in his 50th race Piastri was a class apart in Bahrain #F1 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/uq4dd27b82 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 13, 2025

Had Russell managed to make the move on Piastri and held on for 21 laps, Norris’ lead would have been 10 points instead of just three—giving him a bit more breathing room. A disappointing outing for the Bristol-born driver.

That said, Norris would still be somewhat satisfied with a third-place finish, considering how poor his weekend had been.

Poor qualifying and a penalty sum up Norris’ disappointing weekend

Last season, Norris was often very critical of himself, admitting that he was making too many mistakes and not doing justice to the outstanding car McLaren had given him. A similar script seems to be unfolding this season.

He was especially hard on himself after qualifying only sixth, saying in his interview that he felt like he had never driven a car before. “I feel like I’ve just never driven a Formula 1 car before. [I’m] struggling a lot, I don’t know why. I have to try and find some answers.”

With his teammate starting on pole and himself down in P6, the Briton knew he had to do everything possible to limit the damage.

However, he made a crucial error even before the five lights went out. After the formation lap, he parked his car ahead of his grid box, leaving the stewards no choice but to hand him a five-second penalty, which he served during his pit stop.

Lando Norris has been handed a five-second time penalty for being out of position at the race start ⏲️ pic.twitter.com/FBcpt0l30b — Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 13, 2025

Despite making an excellent start and gaining three positions early on, the penalty likely cost him the chance to finish P2, as he crossed the line less than a second behind Russell. With the Mercedes driver under investigation after the race, there remained a slim chance that Norris could still inherit second place.

However, with the stewards ruling in the Mercedes driver’s favor, Norris will have to settle for third. With the next race coming up next weekend in Saudi Arabia, he’ll be looking to regroup quickly and return to winning ways if he wants to maintain his lead in the standings.