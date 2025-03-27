Oscar Piastri Scolded by Mom Nicole in Comments Under His Own Post as Chinese GP Win Goes Uncelebrated

Oscar Piastri had a heartbreaking start to his F1 campaign this year, owing to his costly mistake in the rain during the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. While the Melbourne-born driver had a good chance to win the race in front of his home crowd, it all unraveled for him.

Nevertheless, he made up for that loss right away at the next weekend in China with a flawless win. It was a sublime drive by Piastri as he took his maiden Grand Prix pole and converted it into his third victory at the Shanghai International Circuit without breaking a sweat.

The 23-year-old was, as usual, quite nonchalant and didn’t react much during his post-race celebrations. Still, one would think that Piastri would’ve felt like getting in touch with his loved ones, including his mom, Nicole Piastri, who was present in Australia, where she witnessed her son going off and losing the chance to win his home Grand Prix.

She was eagerly waiting to see how Oscar would do in Shanghai and was delighted to see him on the top step of the podium. However, the McLaren driver got himself busy and probably forgot to contact her. Naturally, like any mother would, Nicole scolded her son by commenting on his Instagram post.

“Once you’re done playing games on your phone Osc, do you think you could FaceTime me so I can congratulate you on your win in China?” she wrote on a post that had Piastri playing some games on Instagram.

While these could’ve been part of McLaren’s social media marketing activities, the 23-year-old’s mom was not willing to hear any excuse about him not prioritizing a conversation with her after such a dominant win.

Nicole has become quite the star on social media and developed a fan following of her own via her sassy tweets about her son’s racing activities and several other aspects.

The whole Piastri family is under the spotlight

Against Piastri’s reserved nature, his mom and sister are making waves on social media on the back of his stellar success in F1 since 2023. While Nicole has gained significant knowledge about the sport while constantly giving her lively takes on social media, Oscar’s sister Hattie is not enjoying the increased attention she is getting.

Presumably in her late teens, Hattie is quite similar to her brother, both personality-wise and looks-wise. She often gets comments about how her face resembles Oscar’s, who is now famous globally.

In a recent conversation with ABC, Hattie stated how she subtly affirms that she looks quite similar to Oscar whenever someone asks her randomly on social media or in Melbourne. Of course, these bystanders don’t know that she is the McLaren driver’s sister.

Hattie also doesn’t like the in-person hype and spotlight her three-time Grand Prix-winning brother enjoys. Recently, ahead of the Australian GP weekend, she was fed up with the several posters of Oscar the race organizers had plastered all over Melbourne.

Regardless, she was present at Albert Park to root for her brother. Many people approached her—this time knowing that she was Piastri’s sister—and clicked pictures to post on social media. However, Hattie confessed that if it wasn’t for her mother’s social media presence, she would not have become active on social media.