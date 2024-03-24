mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri Spotted on Camera Lying About Him Never Committing a Crime

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oscar Piastri Spotted on Camera Lying About Him Never Committing a Crime

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Oscar Piastri was the latest guest of Sky Sports F1’s “The Lie Detector” feature. The 22-year-old McLaren driver was being quizzed by Sky F1’s Simon Lazenby while being hooked to a lie detector test. However, during the course of the segment, the Australian was hilariously caught trying to hide a “crime” he had committed in the past.

Lazenby asked the #81 driver if he had ever committed a crime. Piastri initially responded, “I don’t think I have!” But the lie detector test signalled that Piastri was in fact lying! When prodded further by Lazenby, the McLaren driver confessed, “I’ve been pulled over for speeding. But I didn’t get a ticket for it, so, I’ve officially not committed a crime.”

View on Website

The video then went on to show the series of questions posed to the young Australian racer who’s into just his second season in F1. During the segment, he was even asked if he was pleased that while his teammate, Norris is yet to win in F1, he at least has a Sprint Race victory (Qatar, 2023) to his name. He replied in the affirmative.

The host also brought in a bit of England v. Australia flavor to their chat – owing to the fact that Piastri is indeed an Aussie who races for an iconic British team alongside a British teammate.

Is the battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris heating up?

Sky Sports has done features with the McLaren drivers before, too. For instance, last year, the team from Sky Sports ended up playing a cricket match with Norris and Piastri pegged as opponents. On that occasion, Piastri came out victorious.

View on Website

On the track, however, the two seem to be pretty equally matched. This in turn can be the root of a few problems down the line when McLaren started fighting at the sharp end of the field. Even now, on occasion, the duo have become fierce rivals on the track.

That being said, today’s Australian GP was the perfect example of how, despite their own competitiveness, they have always put the team first. Piastri was running in the final podium place during his home GP.

However, as Norris was on fresher rubber during the second half of the race, the team decided to ask Piastri to let his teammate through. Sensing that maybe Norris was better placed to catch and pass Charles Leclerc, Piastri obliged, and the team scored a decent haul of points with the duo finishing 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Post Edited By:Tanish Chachra

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these