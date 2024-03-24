Oscar Piastri Spotted on Camera Lying About Him Never Committing a Crime

Oscar Piastri was the latest guest of Sky Sports F1’s “The Lie Detector” feature. The 22-year-old McLaren driver was being quizzed by Sky F1’s Simon Lazenby while being hooked to a lie detector test. However, during the course of the segment, the Australian was hilariously caught trying to hide a “crime” he had committed in the past.

Advertisement

Lazenby asked the #81 driver if he had ever committed a crime. Piastri initially responded, “I don’t think I have!” But the lie detector test signalled that Piastri was in fact lying! When prodded further by Lazenby, the McLaren driver confessed, “I’ve been pulled over for speeding. But I didn’t get a ticket for it, so, I’ve officially not committed a crime.”

The video then went on to show the series of questions posed to the young Australian racer who’s into just his second season in F1. During the segment, he was even asked if he was pleased that while his teammate, Norris is yet to win in F1, he at least has a Sprint Race victory (Qatar, 2023) to his name. He replied in the affirmative.

Advertisement

The host also brought in a bit of England v. Australia flavor to their chat – owing to the fact that Piastri is indeed an Aussie who races for an iconic British team alongside a British teammate.

Is the battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris heating up?

Sky Sports has done features with the McLaren drivers before, too. For instance, last year, the team from Sky Sports ended up playing a cricket match with Norris and Piastri pegged as opponents. On that occasion, Piastri came out victorious.

On the track, however, the two seem to be pretty equally matched. This in turn can be the root of a few problems down the line when McLaren started fighting at the sharp end of the field. Even now, on occasion, the duo have become fierce rivals on the track.

That being said, today’s Australian GP was the perfect example of how, despite their own competitiveness, they have always put the team first. Piastri was running in the final podium place during his home GP.

However, as Norris was on fresher rubber during the second half of the race, the team decided to ask Piastri to let his teammate through. Sensing that maybe Norris was better placed to catch and pass Charles Leclerc, Piastri obliged, and the team scored a decent haul of points with the duo finishing 3rd and 4th, respectively.