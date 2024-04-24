10–0 Irish Boxer Callum Walsh ‘Grew Up Watching’ Conor McGregor, Not Boxing

Conor McGregor is not a mere fighter but a combat sports icon. Apart from being single-handedly responsible for transcending the UFC, he captivated many to learn the art of MMA. On top of it, McGregor has motivated several fighters, including UFC welterweight Ian Garry, to make a mark in the promotion. However, the Irishman’s impact isn’t restricted to the UFC, as a boxer recently talked about how ‘The Notorious’ inspired him

This boxer is none other than Callum Walsh, a young Irishman who boasts an undefeated record of 10 wins with 8 knockouts. Interestingly, Walsh did not have a favorite boxer growing up, since he did not watch the sport much. However, he was an avid MMA fan and loved how McGregor used to dominate his opponents inside the octagon. When asked about his favorite boxer in a recent interview, Walsh said,

“I don’t know as I grew up watching McGregor”

Both McGregor and Walsh are from Ireland and are fighters, although from different sports. Nevertheless, the two share a lot of resemblance as Walsh is just as confident and brash as McGregor was in his prime. That being said, McGregor’s best days may not be behind him as he has an opportunity to make a comeback at UFC 303.

John Kavanagh predicts Conor McGregor’s next fight

Despite coming off a massive break, McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh believes the Irishman is the best he has ever been. On top of it, he insisted that the bout would not last long as McGregor would get a stoppage inside two rounds. In fact, Kavanagh predicted that ‘The Notorious would dominate even on the ground, saying,

“That’s something Conor’s had naturally his whole career. So even though there are times when he’s off filming, he’s doing this, he’s doing that, we’re still always having conversations back and forth, whereas some fighters are like, ‘If I’m not fighting, I don’t even want to look at shows. I’ll just get ready when there’s a fight coming up.’ And that’s really held to him because he’s come back on the mats as sharp as ever.”

From the looks of it, John Kavanagh is not short of confidence ahead of the bout and that is what makes this fight even more exciting. However he has been proven wrong before, and only time can tell if history will repeat itself at UFC 303.