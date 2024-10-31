Oscar Piastri Thinks Tough Title Challenge Is Still “Possible” for Lando Norris to Achieve

Lando Norris has been locked in an intense battle for the World Championship with Max Verstappen throughout much of the season’s second half, currently trailing the Red Bull driver by 47 points. With only four Grand Prix weekends remaining, overcoming this gap seems like a formidable challenge. Still, Oscar Piastri believes Norris can dethrone Verstappen.

However, there is a catch. While Piastri believes Norris could secure his maiden title, it will depend as much on Verstappen’s performance as on his own if that is to happen.

“I think it’s possible… It’s up to both drivers, Lando can’t just win every race and have Max finish second as Max will still win,” Piastri said in an interview ahead of the Sao Paolo GP.

Despite a challenging road ahead for Norris, an upset in Brazil this weekend could significantly shift the dynamics of the title fight. The McLaren driver reportedly holds an advantage, as Verstappen is expected to incur a grid penalty due to an engine component change.

This could allow Norris to finish with a substantial lead over Verstappen—a crucial boost he needs while also staying vigilant of Ferrari’s presence in the race.

McLaren could lose both championships in Brazil

Norris needs around 12-points more than Verstappen in each of the remaining races if he is to win the Championship, which is why Verstappen’s potential grid drop could be crucial.

If not, Verstappen finishing close to or ahead of Norris could seal the Red Bull driver’s fourth World Title.

On the other hand, Norris will also have to be wary of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who are one pole position to help Ferrari trump McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship.

Since the summer break, Ferrari have won three Grands Prix and scored five podiums in total. Their 1-3 finish last time out in Mexico allowed them to jump Red Bull and take P2 in the standings. Now, with only four races to go, Ferrari could really mount a challenge on the Woking-based team. The in-form Scuderia are only 29 points adrift McLaren.