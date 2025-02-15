Oscar Piastri Would Love to See Lewis Hamilton Win 2025 Title on One Condition

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari this season, the Tifosi and his fans would love nothing more than to see him claim a record eighth title with the iconic Italian team—a fairytale ending any driver would dream of.

While many see this as a great story, Oscar Piastri disagrees. When asked on The Fast and the Curious podcast last year whether Hamilton winning his eighth title in his final year with Mercedes would be special, the Australian immediately replied, “No, it would not be.”

“Oscar Piastri winning a first world championship would be a much better story,” he added.

And it seems his stance hasn’t changed, as he gave a similar response when Greg James posed the question again.

“No,” was Piastri’s short answer again. “It would still be the same answer as last year“. However, on this occasion, Piastri did reveal the only situation in which he would not mind seeing Hamilton win the title with Ferrari.

“If I was not racing in F1, seeing Lewis Hamilton win a world championship with Ferrari would be pretty cool,” Piastri admitted.

Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari has already been met with immense fanfare, highlighting just how much the Tifosi want to see him succeed at Maranello. But the bigger question remains—does Hamilton still have what it takes to win another title?

Who could be Hamilton’s biggest rivals in 2025?

The 2025 season is expected to pick up right where last year left off, with reigning Constructors’ Champions McLaren and their closest rivals Ferrari emerging as the main contenders for race wins. With Hamilton joining Ferrari, he is expected to have a race-winning car—but so will his teammate Charles Leclerc, who will be determined to fight for his maiden Drivers’ title.

Hamilton’s biggest challenge at Ferrari will be matching Leclerc in qualifying, an area where he struggled last season, as George Russell out-qualified him 19-5 in Grand Prix sessions at Mercedes. Even if he manages to edge out Leclerc, he will still have to contend with the McLaren duo.

Both Piastri and Lando Norris have made it clear that their goal is not just to help McLaren retain the Constructors’ title but also to fight for the Drivers’ Championship. With at least four drivers expected to battle for wins from the very first race, 2025 is shaping up to be another fiercely competitive season.