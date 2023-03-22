Despite Audi’s Assistance, Porsche Rules Out F1 Entry After Getting Snubbed by Red Bull and McLaren

Porsche has reportedly ruled out any chances for an F1 entry in 2026. The German automobile giants called it a day on the entry after repeated failed attempts to earn a berth. Despite talks of assistance with sister Volkswagen Group brand Audi, the entry couldn’t be materialized.

As per The Race, Porsche ended their 2026 entry prospects. This comes after they failed to come into a negotiation with Red Bull and McLaren, unlike their sister brand Audi who are slated for entry in 2026.

🚨| Porsche will not join the F1 grid in 2026, after previous talks with McLaren and Red Bull collapsed. A deal with sister Volkswagen Group brand Audi, for use of its power units, was also rumoured but will not materialise. Porsche still retains an interest in F1, but it will… — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 22, 2023

Audi managed to strike a deal with Sauber, buying their stakes, and already gained entry to the pinnacle form of motorsport. They will enter F1 as an engine manufacturer and agreed to help Porsche if they gain an entry. Porsche’s deal with the two powerhouses of F1 is believed to have collapsed as the German giants wanted a significant stake in the team.

Why did the deal with Red Bull and McLaren collapse?

Red Bull and McLaren were the two leading names the German automobile company was in conversation with. At some point, the deal with Max Verstappen’s team almost looked final until it fell apart at the last moment.

As per reports, Porsche wanted a controlling stake in the Austrian team. It lined up a 50 percent buy-in into the Milton-Keynes-based team. But the defending champions declined the proposal and went on Ford’s way.

Red Bull/Porsche deal is most likely OFF as far as I’ve been told. Red Bull are exploring other options and don’t completely shut down a continued collaboration with Honda beyond 2025 especially because Honda want to stay with Red Bull aswell and not buy out another team. #F1 — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) August 29, 2022

On the other hand, McLaren had direct talks with Audi and Porsche. While Audi managed their entry with Sauber, Porsche couldn’t. The talks with the Woking-based team didn’t materialize as they were unwilling to forfeit control or naming rights to the German company.

What’s next for Porsche?

Since Porsche will no more have a part to play in F1 as far as 2026 entry is concerned, they will have to concentrate elsewhere. The Stuttgart-based company will look to work on its Formula E entry and have a high-profile return to Le Mans 24 Hours.

Porsche will look to return to the top class of the prestigious event as a part of their 963 Hypercar project. However, the German company still holds interest in F1, which will not be capitalized anytime soon.