Max Verstappen Ranks Red Bull’s Sim Racer Sebastian Job “Better Than Himself” at the Monaco Track

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO PanoramiC

Max Verstappen is considered as one of the greatest F1 drivers to ever have raced in the sport. But the three-time world champion is also considered a sim-racing genius. Despite his prowess, both on the real and virtual tracks, the Dutchman rated Red Bull’s e-sports star Sebastian Job as a better driver around the streets of Monte Carlo.

The customary ‘Oracle Virtual Lap’ video this time took fans onboard a virtual lap of the upcoming 2024 Monaco GP. This time, Verstappen was not in the sim-rig as Job took over the role.

Right after crossing the start-finish line, Job jokingly said, “That’s one corner without hitting the wall.” Verstappen promptly replied, “That’s better than me!”

The Briton actually strung along a pretty handy lap on the F123 videogame. As he crossed the line, he registered a lap time of 1.14.324 seconds.

Yet, it was a far cry from the pole-position lap set by the Dutchman during the 2023 Monaco GP – a monstrous 1.11.365s. The 26-year-old’s contributions during the lap provided some really interesting insights about driving an F1 car through the twisty streets of Monaco.

He explained how despite being the shortest F1 track, Monaco provides some of the biggest lap-time differences between drivers. Verstappen explained that this is because the circuit demands the highest amount of confidence from the drivers.

Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP record

In recent times, Max Verstappen has made it a habit of dominating in the Principality. In the last three races at the track, the Dutchman has won twice (2021 and 2023). Moreover, both these race wins have been ones where the #1 driver has led from start to finish.

Despite his past dominance in Monaco, the Dutchman isn’t very hopeful about his chances this year around. The last two Grands Prix have exposed Red Bull, and the likes of Ferrari and McLaren seem to be closer than ever before to dethroning Verstappen.

Speaking about his prediction for the race weekend, Verstappen said as quoted by Formula1.com, “I think it is one of the more difficult tracks for us. Plus, in the last few years, I think Ferrari has always been very, very strong here. Plus, McLaren lately, the last two races, really ramped up in performance“.

