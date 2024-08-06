mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri's Race Engineer Tom Stallard Won Silver Medal at 2008 Olympics

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Oscar Piastri's Race Engineer Tom Stallard Won Silver Medal at 2008 Olympics

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Oscar Piastri recently had an interesting conversation with his race engineer Tom Stallard. The two discussed Stallard’s impressive past as an Olympic athlete. Not many fans know that before joining McLaren, Stallard was a successful rower and even won a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Stallard competed in the men’s rowing eights, a highly competitive event requiring immense teamwork and physical endurance. His success in Beijing came after years of training and competition, and he proudly showed Piastri the silver medal, which came in a box covered in Chinese silk, symbolizing good luck.

The conversation between the two then shifted to the similarities between rowing and motorsport. Stallard highlighted the importance of teamwork in both sports.

He explained that, in rowing, the best teams perform better collectively than as individual rowers. This is equally applicable in Formula 1, where a driver’s success depends on the successful collaboration of the entire team.

Stallard stressed that the concept of being “greater than the sum of the parts” is a common aspect in both rowing and motorsport. He also discussed the pressures associated with both sports, saying;

“The Olympics being only once every four years creates a very unique pressure point that maybe in Formula 1 is analogous to going into the last race of the year, level on points for the championship.”

Meet Oscar Piastri’s race engineer, Tom Stallard.
byu/outremer_empire informula1

Stallard then likened his role as a race engineer at McLaren to that of a Cox in rowing. He explained that, while a race engineer doesn’t steer the car like a Cox steers a boat, both roles involve communicating with the athlete during high-intensity situations.

The key is to provide the right information at the right moment without overwhelming them. This balance is important for optimizing performance and ensuring effective decision-making during races.

Piastri acknowledged this, noting how often they find themselves on the same wavelength, thinking and reacting similarly during races. As the conversation wrapped up, Piastri expressed his support for the Australian team at the ongoing Olympics. Meanwhile, Stallard would be cheering for the British team.

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

