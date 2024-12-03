“Our Relationship Is a Legacy”: Toto Wolff Shares Parting Words for Lewis Hamilton Before Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton will be suiting up for Mercedes one final time this weekend, bringing an end to his 11-year stint with the Silver Arrows. Toto Wolff, who has been Hamilton’s boss at the team all along and shared unparalleled success with him, shared some parting words ahead of the finale in Abu Dhabi.

Wolff and Hamilton both joined Mercedes in 2013 and together dominated the sport, which is why the German Team Principal values his time with the Briton so much. “When we first started working together in 2013, we couldn’t have imagined what was to come,” a Mercedes Instagram post quoted Wolff as saying.

“Our relationship is a legacy that transcends our sport, with a lasting impact beyond the racetrack,” he added. Between 2014 and 2021, Hamilton won six Drivers’ titles and Wolff guided Mercedes to eight Constructors’ Championship wins.

Truly, their partnership was something special, and although the last three years were marred by mechanical issues, they will have very fond memories to look back on. No Team Principal and driver duo in the sport’s history have been as successful as Wolff and Hamilton. 14 World titles between them — truly staggering.

Not always on smooth waters

Wolff and Hamilton aren’t just colleagues. They are friends. However, since Mercedes entered a slump in 2022, their friendship has gone through a rocky road. Hamilton wanted to continue dominating, as did Wolff.

But the fact that Mercedes went from being regular win-contenders to fighting for mere points frustrated Hamilton immensely. Plus, in 2023, there were issues with Hamilton’s contract discussion at the Brackley-based outfit.

The seven-time World Champion wanted a multi-year deal which would also see him work with Mercedes post-retirement. Mercedes countered with a simple 1+1 year deal, which although Hamilton signed, prompted him to consider leaving soon.

Ferrari came knocking ahead of 2024 and Hamilton said yes, which made this year his last in the Mercedes overalls. Now, Wolff and Hamilton’s friendship will face the ultimate test, since at Ferrari, the Briton would forget all past successes with Mercedes and focus on outperforming them at every turn.