F1

“Our relationship is colder than it used to be”: Fernando Alonso says he and Lewis Hamilton are not the best of friends outside of an F1 track

"Our relationship is colder than it used to be": Fernando Alonso says he and Lewis Hamilton are not the best of friends outside of an F1 track
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Well done lads": R Ashwin reacts to Murugan Ashwin's diving catch to dismiss Sanju Samson in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Our relationship is colder than it used to be": Fernando Alonso says he and Lewis Hamilton are not the best of friends outside of an F1 track
“Our relationship is colder than it used to be”: Fernando Alonso says he and Lewis Hamilton are not the best of friends outside of an F1 track

Fernando Alonso recently said that his relationship with former teammate Lewis Hamilton had turned a…