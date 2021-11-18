F1

“Lewis Hamilton loves a challenge, it gives him extra focus”: Former F1 World Champion advices Max Verstappen to refrain from trying to intimidate the Mercedes driver

"Lewis Hamilton loves a challenge, it gives him extra focus": Former F1 World Champion advices Max Verstappen to refrain from trying to intimidate the Mercedes driver
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“There are still people out there that think I did it on purpose”: Timo Glock reflects on dramatic 2008 finale in Brazil alongside Felipe Massa and Lewis Hamilton
Next Article
“That coughing incident was LeBron James and me just being young”: Dwyane Wade apologizes for mocking Dirk Nowitzki during the 2011 Finals    
F1 Latest News
"Lewis Hamilton loves a challenge, it gives him extra focus": Former F1 World Champion advices Max Verstappen to refrain from trying to intimidate the Mercedes driver
“Lewis Hamilton loves a challenge, it gives him extra focus”: Former F1 World Champion advices Max Verstappen to refrain from trying to intimidate the Mercedes driver

Mika Hakkinen feels that Max Verstappen trying to intimidate Lewis Hamilton is a bad idea…