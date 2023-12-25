Over the off Season, Fernando Alonso Breaks 6-Year-Old Record at His Own Karting Track

Fernando Alonso has not stopped racing even during F1’s off-season. The Spaniard recently took to his own karting track, the ‘Circuito y Museo Fernando Alonso‘, and broke a six-year-old record. Although formulapassion.it does not mention the previous record, Alonso registered a lap time of 56.09 seconds.

Advertisement

After breaking the record, the 42-year-old also took to his social media account and put up several images and a video of his outing. During his outing, he competed against several drivers from his own team, FA Racing.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alo_oficial/status/1737126945702154304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Alonso’s go-kart track, which he introduced in 2015, is one of the best in Europe. As per his track’s official website, the track contains a mixture of the famous Suzuka esses and the last curve of the Valencia circuit.

His track also hosts several competitions. For example, there is an endurance competition that takes place. This competition takes place between 10 drivers and the minimum age is 18 to compete. Interested participants can take part in the endurance competition both individually or as a team of 3-5.

That’s not it as Alonso’s go-kart also provides a campus experience. His venture provides a complete five-day crash course for people interested in learning more about karting. Other than his go-kart business, Alonso previously also owned a fashion business.

What other businesses does Fernando Alonso run?

Fernando Alonso launched his own clothing company called Kimoa back in 2017. The Spaniard made several sacrifices to make his business a success. As per Business F1, he gave up a whopping $10 million worth of personal sponsorships to promote his brand.

However, sadly for him, his business never flourished. Kimoa suffered huge losses of $3 million. As a result, Alonso eventually decided to sell his business in 2021 to an American group called Revolution Brands.

Advertisement

While Alonso continues to try his hand at other business ventures, his primary goal is still to achieve success in F1. He had an outstanding 2023 season as he registered eight podiums in his first season with Aston Martin.

Although the two-time champion was highly impressive in 2023, he will look to achieve more moving forward. His first goal will be to win his first race in over a decade before he can think about challenging for a third-world title.