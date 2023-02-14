McLaren Honours the Legacy of Ayrton Senna On Their 2023 F1 Car

If you look closely at their history, McLaren is Formula 1’s fallen giant. The team are the second most successful constructor in the history of the sport and has been driven by legends like Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Mika Hakkinen, Niki Lauda and Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren has won 183 races, 12 Drivers’ Championships and 8 Constructors’ titles since their debut in 1966. But recently the team has been relegated from a title contender to a midfield car.

However, the Woking-based team are working to transition again to the front. And they hope that the MCL60 does the trick, helping the return back to their winning days.

Their 2023 car is by far one of the most anticipated challengers as it marks 60 years since the company’s founding. And will bear the emblem of one of the sport’s most iconic legends.

Also Read: “Nico Rosberg, He Won a Championship and He Was Out”: Lando Norris Doesn’t Rule Out F1 Retirement Like Ex-Mercedes Star

The legacy of Ayrton Senna continues with the MCL60

When the MCL60 was unveiled on February 13th, some fans spotted an ‘S’ logo on the car’s halo. And it was indeed the logo of late 3-time World Champion Ayrton Senna.

Since the 2022 Monaco GP, McLaren has sported the emblem of their late World Champion. CEO Zak Brown shared their decision to celebrate the Brazilian racer’s legacy in the same race track where he holds a record of 6 victories.

Brown said, “Ayrton Senna is, and always will be, a McLaren legend. His performances with McLaren, which earned him three Drivers’ World Championships, cemented his place as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers.”

The MCL60 too bears the logo of the driver. Senna won all three of his Championships whilst racing with McLaren. He died in a tragic accident during the 1994 San Marino GP in Imola.

Brown added, “We feel it’s right that we, as McLaren, should recognise his contribution to our sport by carrying his name with us wherever we go racing.”

Previously, Williams bore the Senna ‘S’ on its car but stopped the practice last year. Their then Team Principal justified the action by saying the team wanted to move from the past and into a new age.

Also Read: “He Is Doing What Ayrton Senna Never Did” – 21-Year-Old McLaren Driver Receives a Stern Warning Ahead of Much-Awaited F1 Debut

MCL60 is a tribute to Bruce McLaren

Apart from Ayrton Senna, the MCL60 also marks an important milestone for McLaren. The car marks 60 years since McLaren’s inception in 1963 by New Zealander Bruce McLaren.

Bruce was a former racer, engineer and founder of McLaren. He enjoyed a great racing career having won the Indianapolis 500, 24 Hours of Le Mans and 12 Hours of Sebring and 4 F1 Grand Prix.

Under him, McLaren made their F1 debut in the 1966 Monaco GP. This makes McLaren the second-oldest continuously running F1 team behind Ferrari.

The MCL60 was originally set to be named the MCL37, following McLaren’s car naming pattern. But the team changed it to celebrate its 60th anniversary and as a tribute to Bruce.

The Papaya Orage team finished P5 in the standings last year and will look for improving their rank under new team principal Andrea Stella. McLaren will also bring a fresh new driver line-up with Lando Norris partnering with debutant Oscar Piastri.

Also Read: F1 Expert Claims McLaren is Wasting Lando Norris Like Fernando Alonso