“There’s Only One Max Verstappen”: Daniel Ricciardo Faces Cruel Reality Check as Tables Turn in Miami

Daniel Ricciardo may have celebrated his return to form a bit too early in Miami. After a stellar P4 finish in the sprint race, the Australian qualified a disappointing P18 for the Grand Prix on Sunday. This contrasting result made him realize how F1 is a “roller coaster”, as per one of the V-CARB crew. Meanwhile, Aussie photographer Kym Illman indirectly gave Ricciardo a reality check on his highs and lows in the sport currently by contrasting his results with those of Max Verstappen.

Illman said in one of his YouTube videos, “Daniel [Ricciardo] realizes that F1 is a roller coaster, unless you are Max Verstappen. But, there’s only one Max Verstappen”. Illman also mentioned how Verstappen is not a driver experiencing any lows currently amid his relentless dominance.

Illman then added how F1 is a “cruel sport” that can throw up some surprises after one of your best moments on track. Ricciardo has been experiencing this side of the sport for a while now.

His Miami GP joy being shortlived is just the latest chapter of his topsy-turvy run in F1 ever since his McLaren stint began in 2021. For the Miami GP, Ricciardo‘s P18 misery will worsen as he also carries a three-place grid penalty from the Chinese GP weekend.

The Honey Badger received this penalty for wrongly overtaking Nico Hulkenberg during the second safety car period in Shanghai. So, the 34-year-old will essentially start the Grand Prix on Sunday from the back of the grid.

Therefore, V-CARB could consider making some changes to his car and take a pit lane start to remain clear of the chaos at Turn 1. Regardless, Ricciardo will be in good stead after scoring his first points of this season during the sprint race.

Daniel Ricciardo would be happy to get off the mark in 2024 despite Miami GP roller coaster

Daniel Ricciardo knows that starting from the back of the grid doesn’t give him much chance of scoring points in the Grand Prix. Still, given his horrific run of form in the initial races, he would be happy to have opened his account in 2024.

Just like he did in the sprint, Ricciardo would want to get in the fight and race positively on Sunday in Miami. The #3 driver showed a similar spirit at the Chinese GP as well.

He was running in a good spot to score points. However, Lance Stroll rear-ending him ended his race and hopes to break his duck of points.

The China DNF was something very difficult to digest for Ricciardo, given it wasn’t his fault. Regardless, the Aussie has carried the confidence from that race to Miami and it yielded great results during the sprint shootout and the following race.

The V-CARB driver was able to raise his performance in Shanghai due to a chassis change, that he desperately demanded. Fortunately, the Faenza-based team were planning for a new chassis for Ricciardo for China itself. The Honey Badger would be grateful to his team for the same and will hope to deliver consistent performances for the rest of this season.