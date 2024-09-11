Pedro de la Rosa Says McLaren “Shouldn’t Be Judged” for Papaya Rules

McLaren’s ‘papaya rules’ radio message at the Italian GP became a huge topic of discussion because they allowed Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to fight one another. Intra-team battles are always controversial, and many wondered if it cost McLaren a win. Pedro de la Rosa, however, urged people not to judge the British team.

Speaking with F1 media recently, the 53-year-old detailed how before a season begins, teams sit down to lay down the rules of engagement for its drivers.

Mostly, they work in favor of the team, and not drivers. Ultimately, the team matters more because finishing higher in the Constructors’ championship brings in more money. It is also directly linked to the payouts drivers receive and the bonuses the employees receive.

As a result, De la Rosa feels people need to stop wondering if McLaren is aware of the rules of engagement because it is.

Using the same reason, Rosa feels people need to stop judging McLaren as they don’t know what the rules of engagement within Woking are. “That’s why I say that we shouldn’t judge what McLaren has done or will do because it’s up to their rules of engagement, really.”

However, F1 expert Tom Clarkson did not agree with De La Rosa. He claimed that McLaren should support Norris in his bid to win the Drivers’ championship. De la Rosa, meanwhile, asked Clarkson to think from a different perspective.

What’s more important for McLaren?

For Rosa, thinking about the mid to long-term goals matters more rather than what is best for a driver over the next few races. While a championship win for a driver brings prestige, a title for a team brings in money. And that is where “all teams come from.”

Additionally, the Spanish former driver claimed Red Bull is still in with a shot at the championship. With Christian Horner recognizing where his team went wrong, there is still time for the Austrian team to make amends and retain their title.

| Stella has decided: The “Papaya rules” will change, more support for Norris – Driver management is becoming a significant challenge for McLaren, especially in terms of strategy. In the Dutch GP, to avoid causing problems for Norris, Piastri was not allowed to undercut… pic.twitter.com/SbV3SvnwRX — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) September 8, 2024

Red Bull will also need to act with urgency, as just eight points are separating the Milton Keynes-based team from McLaren.

Should Red Bull improve on its performance, Verstappen could easily sail to a fourth-consecutive World championship. The Dutchman currently has a 62-point lead over Norris, and with only eight races remaining, two or three race wins for the 26-year-old can end all debate.