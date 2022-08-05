“Perfection”– Watch McLaren changing Lewis Hamilton’s $100,000 steering wheel and tyres within 3 seconds

The F1 crew always needs to be on their toes to bring in maximum efficiency, which happened in McLaren back in 2012 in India.

Almost 10 years ago, Lewis Hamilton was still with McLaren. At that time, his pit crew team pulled a massive feat while pulling a pitstop during the Indian Grand Prix 2012.

Hamilton was having a problem with the downshift of his car. Therefore, he went into the pitlane to change his steering wheel. Apart from that, they were also required to change his tyres.

When hamilton came to his halt, it only took his team three seconds to make these listed changes. That was a pretty impressive transition, considering a normal tyre change sometimes takes teams 4-5 seconds.

Moreover, the $100,000 worth of equipment is further into the car and has a tiny spot to be fitted in. If any lack of preciseness was there, it could have added a couple of more seconds.

But McLaren’s crew was anticipating their job and knew where to place things. Thus, giving their superstar an impressive pitstop could be considered one of the most impressive executions ever.

Lewis Hamilton left McLaren after that year

This was one of the last races of Hamilton with McLaren. The team with which the Briton started his F1 career and also won his first championship was bidding goodbye to their homeboy.

After this, Hamilton joined Mercedes, with whom the 2013 season was decent. But after that, the two parties together dominated F1, and Hamilton won all championships since 2014, except in 2016 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Mercedes won eight straight championships. The Silver Arrows in 2022 started on a sluggish note, but now they are back on fetching podiums regularly.

Hamilton believes that Mercedes is just an inch away from their first win of the 2022 season. Though, it’s hard for them to compete for the championship with only nine races to go, as Red Bull owns a massive lead on the table.

