Peter Windsor Advises Max Verstappen Not to Jump for Mercedes Move Yet Because of Red Bull’s Bold Move

The Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumors seemed too outrageous not too long ago. However, with the way things have panned out at Red Bull, the move does not sound as ridiculous anymore. Reports even suggest the possibility of Toto Wolff dropping George Russell before the 2026 season to make way for the Dutchman. Veteran F1 journalist Peter Windsor, however, still remains skeptical.

Windsor believes the Milton Keynes outfit has every chance of dominating the field in the new regulations era. That, according to him, should be a good enough reason for Verstappen to stay put.

That is unless there is some other reason for him to jump ship to the Silver Arrows. On the latest episode of The F1 Hour with Cameron F1 on YouTube, Windsor said,

“I’ve always said that, from Max’s point of view, the logical thing is to see how it goes in ’26 because nobody has any idea how it’s going to pan out. And for him to pre-empt Red Bull Powertrains-Ford’s ’26 performance by going to Mercedes before that is a bit strange and a bit odd.”

As per Windsor, the only explanation as to why Verstappen may be looking for an exit from Red Bull could be the ongoing exodus. That includes the departure of heavyweights like Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley.

Max Verstappen is targeting a move to Mercedes in 2026. In 2025, there will again be certain performance clauses in the contract that make a change possible even without Marko’s help. There is already a confidential, open, and regular exchange between Verstappens and Mercedes… pic.twitter.com/Q07vk8C4wD — F1_MercHub (@F1MercHub) August 9, 2024

However, seeking an exit solely on the basis of a hunch that Red Bull might not live up to the expectations in the new era would be far-fetched. Courtesy of their current partnership with Honda, Red Bull Powertrains has enough experience in manufacturing top-notch engines. The partnership with Ford will only boost that capability.

Moreover, Verstappen has the luxury of switching teams at will. Being a three-time champion (and a possibility of adding at least two more), the Dutchman will remain one of the most sought-after drivers even after the 2026 season.

Verstappen continues to enjoy a cult status

Verstappen may not have started the 2024 season in the same dominant fashion that he enjoyed in 2023. But he continues to remain on top with a healthy lead over the rest of the field.

Although the reigning champion does not necessarily have the quickest car anymore, he has managed to make the most of it by bagging seven wins so far in the season. The resilience to make the most of the situation is a testament to Verstappen’s dogged attitude.

That is something that teams look for in a driver. And if that driver possesses the ability to adapt to the car as quickly as Verstappen does, there is not much more they can ask for. All this makes him the most sought-after driver in F1 currently and will continue to be beyond 2026.

At just 26 years of age currently, he will still be young and remain a prospect for long-term plans for suitors. Otherwise, he always has the option to hang up his boots earlier than expected as he himself has suggested on multiple occasions previously.