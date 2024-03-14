Peter Windsor Narrates Story of Prodigy Who Beat Oliver Bearman but Gave Up F1 Dream Over Financial Struggles

Oliver Bearman burst onto the F1 scene with a fantastic debut for Ferrari at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP last weekend. And as the 18-year-old’s stellar drive caught the eye of several experts, his performance also served as a reminder of the wealth of talent that F1 has lost over the years, owing to how expensive and inaccessible the sport can be for some. Former Ferrari and Williams manager Peter Windsor reminded fans of the same and narrated a story of another prodigy who had to give up his dream due to financial struggles. Windsor spoke about 22-year-old Ayrton Simmons on his most recent Live F1 Chat.

The 71-year-old explained how Simmons, despite giving F2 stars like Bearman and Zak O’Sullivan a run for their money during their days as British F3 rivals, failed to make much progress in his motorsports career. While Simmons’ talent was never in doubt, the financial demands of sustaining a junior career in single-seater motorsport led to Formula Racing losing one of the brightest talents in recent history.

Reflecting on Simmons, and many talented drivers like him, Windsor said, “I’ve always had a thing about the young drivers who don’t make it. Who don’t have the opportunity? For every Oliver Bearman, there is a quick driver out there who never has the opportunity. I find that so heartbreaking in motor racing – and it’s all to do with money.”

Windsor remembered how Simmons’ father tried his best to get his son into the FIA-recognized F3 feeder series but couldn’t secure a seat for the 22-year-old owing to the financial aspects of the deals. And just like that, the British-Spanish racing ace, who was described as quick by Windsor, couldn’t get the big break his talent perhaps deserved.

Ayrton Simmons hopes to make it big in Le Mans after failed F1 dream

Peter Windsor pointed out how Ayrton Simmons’ father was a proper racing enthusiast and a massive fan of Nigel Mansell. Simmons’ father would frequently visit the British GP during Mansell’s prime.

Although Simmons’ father tried his best to help his son make it big in Formula Racing, he never had the finances that were needed, as per Windsor. As a result, Simmons could never showcase his potential in the higher Formula categories.

Many believed that the 22-year-old would have a bright future after he finished the 2018 FIA Formula 4 season as the vice-champion. In British racing circles, his F4 and F3 results are the stuff of legends as he holds the mantle of being the all-time points record holder.

Moreover, Simmons also holds F3 lap records at the iconic Brands Hatch and Snetterton circuits in the UK. Since Simmons struggled to make it higher up in the Formula racing categories, Windsor believes that the 22-year-old will now eye glory in Le Mans.