Lewis Hamilton Reveals the Powerful Inspiration Behind His New Dior Collection

Over the years, Lewis Hamilton has ventured into the world of fashion with several big brands, but his latest partnership with Dior transcends them all. For the first time, Hamilton will showcase his own designs and vision in this collection, which is heavily inspired by his recent trip to Africa.

Hamilton went all out in his work with Dior. “I did a lot of research and brought in my mood board, heavily inspired by images that I had taken on my journeys through Africa,” the seven-time World Champion said in an interview.

“Then I took them through kind of the things I’m inspired by and what I would like to bring to this collection,” he added.

watch Sir Lewis Hamilton proudly describe and work on his collection with DIOR pic.twitter.com/vkV1UbGv7l — sim (@sim3744) October 15, 2024

Hamilton tried to showcase the vibrant culture of Africa through the collection’s underlying themes while aligning with Dior’s primary focus—maintaining a luxurious feel. It features hoodies, sneakers, goggles, t-shirts, and bags that resonate with the rich undertones of Africa.

Another aspect Hamilton aimed to include into these designs is his love for adventure— particularly winter sports. As a result, he wanted to add not only style and luxury but also durability in the collection.

The signature piece of the collection is a beige oversized overshirt, priced at approximately $6.2k.

Hamilton to Co-chair 2025 Met Gala

Hamilton has always been a strong advocate for how fashion has allowed him to express himself—breaking free from the shackles of stereotypes and racial discrimination. He carries these values with him as he prepares to host what is arguably the most iconic fashion gala in the world — the Met Gala.

In the past, the 39-year-old has been an active voice at the event, making numerous appearances and even helping emerging Black artists and designers showcase their work on the biggest stage.

At the unveiling of the 2025 Met Gala, Hamilton explained, “My routine was very rigid, and I was the only black kid on the race track, so there was no one really like me to look up to. It wasn’t until later in my career that I found the courage to push beyond the boundaries that I’d been confined to for such a long time.”