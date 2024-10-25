Valtteri Bottas Flaunts a $35,000 Indian Scout to US GP

Being a fan of two-wheelers, Valtteri Bottas flaunted a $35,000 worth Indian Scout to the United States Grand Prix last weekend. He was the only driver who came on a two-wheeler, having done so last year as well at Austin, as per F1 photojournalist Kym Illman.

The Australian journalist revealed the details of the same on his YouTube channel. In the video he put up of Bottas, the Finn can be seen driving the Indian Scout to the Circuit of the Americas with his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell sitting in the backseat.

As per Illman, Bottas‘ motorcycle costs anywhere between $15,000 and $35,000, depending upon the model. Illman added that this is one of the oldest bikes as its heritage dates back to 1901. He added that many of Indian’s bikes were used in World War I.

From Indian motorcycles to Classic American cars there was no shortage of interesting vehicles in the F1 driver’s carpark at the 2024 Austin GP. #f1 #f12024 #usgp #austingrandprixhttps://t.co/Pw3GcsnhFj — Kym Illman (@KymIllman) October 24, 2024

As per indianmotorcycle.com, the Indian Scout is powered by a liquid-cooled V-Twin (60 degrees) and has a 3.3 gal (12.5 L) fuel capacity. It has a horsepower of 100 HP and a peak torque of 72 ft-lbs (97.7 Nm).

The bike comes in various colors from Onyx Black to Silver Quartz Metallic to Maroon Metallic. Bottas seems to be enjoying riding two-wheelers more and more, presumably because of his girlfriend, who is a professional road and gravel cyclist.

Bottas once revealed why he enjoys cycling

Although most F1 drivers enjoy competing in other forms of motorsports to challenge themselves, few go from competing in four-wheelers to two-wheelers. However, Bottas seems to enjoy the challenge of racing in cycling.

Bottas appeared on the Pitlane Life Lessons podcast earlier this year and told host Marc Priestley why he enjoys cycling, a sport where he believes almost everyone has an equal chance of winning, unlike in F1. The Finn said,

“You, as a human, you are the engine, you know, you are the machine. And yeah, obviously, still machinery plays a part, but that’s why I love doing those events and challenging myself. Because I feel like on the start line, pretty much everyone is on more or less on the same… they have the same chances to win or do well”.

Bottas, who has not looked back ever since Cromwell introduced him to cycling, also enjoys the activity with his girlfriend. When Bottas is not racing and Cromwell does not have any competition she is taking part in, the couple often train together by cycling long distances.

Bottas’ love for cycling has increased to such an extent that he now even takes part in various competitions around the world. While Bottas has admitted that he is still not at the level of his girlfriend, he has been training religiously to get better at it.