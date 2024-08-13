Peter Windsor Once Argued Signing George Russell Was Mercedes’ Biggest Mistake

Valtteri Bottas was the perfect wingman teammate for Lewis Hamilton. To date, the two speak highly of each other. The Finnish driver often yielded his position to Hamilton if the team asked him to do so. Yet, against Hamilton’s wish, Mercedes signed George Russell for the 2022 season. F1 journalist, Peter Windsor once revealed how it was Mercedes’ biggest mistake.

“The problem is George [Russell]. Not anything more or less than that. You have to remember, that Lewis [Hamilton] wanted to keep Valtteri [Bottas]… They didn’t listen to him and signed George”, said Windsor on CameronF1’s YouTube channel, while talking about a downbeat Hamilton after Russell beat him in the 2022 championship.

Russell vs Hamilton – head to head 2022 Race: 11 > 9

Qualifying: 9 < 13

Laps in Top 10: 1143 > 1115

Best Result: 1st > 2nd

Points: 262 > 233 Russell wins. pic.twitter.com/mBkr6FrOAz — Anki (@IgnAnki) February 18, 2023

Windsor went on to give Michael Schumacher’s example of how every point counts in a championship and why a team doesn’t sign another championship contender alongside their star driver. Schumacher also had a great wingman teammate in Rubens Barrichello at Ferrari.

Windsor also highlighted how Red Bull would never sign Russell along with Max Verstappen even if the #63 driver was available on the market.

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso and Hamilton at McLaren during the 2007 season is a great example of why two super competitive drivers may not work well together. Both drivers had a bitter rivalry that season and ended the season tied on points while losing the championship by only one point.

Windsor put himself in Toto Wolff’s shoes and explained that he would give Russell a contract with the clause that he would never finish ahead of Hamilton. Regardless, Mercedes saw their future in Russell as Hamilton isn’t getting any younger.

Once the 39-year-old retired or switched teams, Russell would’ve been a driver capable enough of leading the team. Yet, nobody would’ve guessed that Mercedes would need Russell to step up this soon.

Hamilton’s Ferrari move shifts #1 driver responsibility to Russell

With Hamilton announcing his Ferrari move, Russell inherent the lead driver’s role at Mercedes. The 26-year-old driver will have to take the lead in the car development feedback. Reports suggest Kimi Antonelli will be partnering with Russell at the Brackley outfit in 2025.

Russell will also have the responsibility of grooming his rookie teammate. Antonelli will also need time to be precise in the feedback he gives. However, they will surely miss the abundant experience of the seven-time champion who has guided Mercedes for 12 years.

Hamilton has always spoken highly of the team and thanked everyone at the factory. Russell will now have to take over and ensure that the morale is always high within the team.