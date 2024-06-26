mobile app bar

Pierre Gasly Joins Max Verstappen in Adding Le Mans Victory to Bucket-List

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: Imago

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was at the Circuit de la Sarthe earlier this month, to watch the 92nd 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Ferrari emerged victorious. Now, the Frenchman has expressed his desire to compete in the prestigious event and win one of the most iconic trophies in racing.

“I think it’s every kid’s dream,” said Gasly as per Motorsport. “I watched this race since I was that tall [pointing to the ground]. For sure, it will be a dream to win Le Mans one day.” 

Gasly’s F1 team Alpine too, competed in Le Mans this year and former F1 driver Mick Schumacher represented the Enstone-based team. Unfortunately, their venture into this demanding race was unsuccessful, with both its cars being forced to retire due to engine issues.

For now, Gasly remains focused on Alpine and F1. However, he is sure he can work something out in the future, so that he can stand tall and win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the three crowns of Motorsport.

Gasly is not the only Formula 1 driver who has his sights set on endurance racing’s crown jewel. Three-time world champion, Max Verstappen has himself made it very clear that he will be pursuing 1/3rd of racing’s Triple Crown soon in the future.

Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen’s Le Mans dreams

Verstappen is an avid fan of endurance racing. His father Jos was also an LMP2 winner at Le Mans, and speaking about a future in that category, Verstappen’s response was positive.

“For sure in the future, I would like to race. Yeah, it’s an incredible event,” explained the Dutchman. But the #1 driver is wary of the controversial Balance of Performance rule that has delayed his decision to jump right in. Moreover, he is also sure that he cannot do both F1 and Le Mans together.

Two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, who is already a multi-time Le Mans winner with Toyota has also expressed his willingness to partner with the Dutchman at Le Mans in the future. With Gasly also drafted in, the trio could make an epic endurance dream team in the very near future.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

