Max Verstappen Blames Controversial Rule for His No-Show at Le Mans

Max Verstappen’s passion for motor racing goes well beyond his exploits in Formula 1. Known in the community for being a generational talent, he recently showcased his versatility by winning both the Imola Grand Prix and the Nurburgring 24 Hours sim race for Team Redline on the same weekend. However, despite his enthusiasm, Verstappen has decided not to participate in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans race anytime soon.

Verstappen has clear reasons for his decision. The current Formula 1 season is the longest in history, leaving him with little time to prepare for the demanding 24-hour endurance race. Moreover, the World Endurance Championship (WEC) has yet to finalize the controversial Balance of Performance (BoP) regulations for the new generation of cars.

“I don’t want to rush into a decision… With those new cars, I think it will take at least another one or two years before it’s all better understood because at the end of the day, it is still a Balance of Performance story and that makes it difficult,” Verstappen told Motorsport.com.

He then added, “Of course, you can’t run Le Mans and Formula 1 in one weekend, but if it can be combined in a good way, then I think it can be done during the F1 season.” But what is BoP all about?

️ | Max is not rushing to make decision racing in Le Mans “You can’t run Le Mans and Formula 1 in one weekend, but if it can be combined in a good way, I think it can be done during the F1 season.” “It’s too early for me to enter because of the new regulations, they need to… pic.twitter.com/psgen6Kofe — RBR News (@redbulletin) June 14, 2024

Racing organizations design a set of technical adjustments called Balance of Performance to ensure fairness across a sports car racing grid. It involves tweaking a car’s horsepower and weight to balance performance.

Some championships, like the British GT, also apply success penalties. These include increased pit stop times for the top finishers in each class from the previous race. These adjustments often stir controversy, as they can significantly impact race outcomes.

As Formula 1 gears up for a triple-header starting with the Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen’s primary focus remains on securing the F1 championship. The packed schedule leaves little room for other racing commitments. It seems that the Dutchman will only try his hand at Le Mans when Fernando Alonso chooses to race alongside him.

Fernando Alonso wanted to race alongside Max Verstappen in Le Mans

Another driver who shares Verstappen’s love for racing is Alonso. During his brief retirement from Formula 1 between 2019 and 2020, Alonso competed in various events, including a full FIA World Endurance Championship season in 2018, which he won.

He also triumphed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in both 2018 and 2019 before exploring rallying and IndyCar in 2020. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Alonso is keen to return to Le Mans and even expressed interest in teaming up with Verstappen.

BREAKING Fernando Alonso is in negotiations with Ferrari to race the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the Hypercar category for 2024 or 2025. ️The Spaniard wants to win the prestigious endurance race again. #Alonso #Ferrari #LeMans pic.twitter.com/Qb1AaMkgY9 — Matthew J. Thompson (@realMJThompson) June 16, 2023

Verstappen appreciated the idea of racing alongside a fellow F1 world champion but mentioned that his Red Bull contract might prevent this dream team from becoming a reality anytime soon. Verstappen’s decision not to compete in Le Mans highlights the challenges of balancing commitments in multiple racing disciplines.