Pierre Gasly Launches $69.95 Sunglasses in Collaboration With Brand Backed by MotoGP’s Alex Marquez

Soon after Lewis Hamilton ventured into fashion design by joining hands with Dior, Pierre Gasly took a similar route. The Frenchman has now launched a collaboration with Hawkers, a brand that previously worked with MotoGP’s Alex Marquez.

Hawkers announced the collaboration by posting a post on their social media handles and a story on their website. The company revealed that Gasly and his girlfriend, Kika Gomes, helped launch the new sunglasses.

They have named their new collection, ‘HAWKERS X PIERRE GASLY DROP 2 – SS24‘. The new sunglasses launched by Gasly have a starting price of $69.95.

Hawkers also launched a new pair of sunglasses in their new collection, especially for Gasly. The collection is called ‘HAWKERS X PIERRE GASLY 01. Grid“. The inside of the right temple of this pair of sunglasses also features the Pierre Gasly logo.

However, Gasly is not the only driver who enjoys having a special collection of his own. Several MotoGP racers, including Marquez, enjoy the privilege of an individual collection. And as for Gasly, there’s a good reason why he has been taking more initiative recently to become more ‘fashionable’.

Pierre Gasly credits Toro Rosso stint for helping him become more fashionable

Gasly revealed in an interview earlier this year that he first started taking a keen interest in fashion in 2018 when he moved to Toro Rosso (now Visa Cash App RB). Since Visa Cash App RB has its base in Faenza, Italy, Gasly reveals he saw several people walking along the streets who were “well dressed“.

In an interview with whowhatwear.com, Gasly said, “The first time I went [to Milan], I was visiting a couple of apartments and walking through the city, and then I saw [that] the people were so well dressed“. Gasly believes that watching the Italians be so fashionable raised the bar for him.

Meanwhile, another reason why F1 drivers of the past have often lacked a strong fashion sense is that the sport was never famous for the same. However, that all changed when Lewis Hamilton confidently began flaunting his designer outfits in the paddock. Gasly too credited the Briton for bringing about this positive change in F1.

Gasly believes that if it weren’t for Hamilton, several young drivers would be afraid of expressing themselves today through fashion. And with Gasly now in a relationship with Portuguese model Kika Gomes, there is another reason for him to ensure that he keeps up with the changing fashion trends and focuses more on his appearances.