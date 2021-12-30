“Pierre is really, really awesome”– Nico Rosberg is surprised Red Bull haven’t recalled AlphaTauri star

Former world champion Nico Rosberg is surprised that Red Bull hasn’t recalled Pierre Gasly after having spectacular performances.

Pierre Gasly was chosen as the person to replace Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull. However, his dream run didn’t last long, and after a series of underwhelming performances, he was relegated back to AlphaTauri.

Since then, the Frenchman has only performed brilliantly, including a Grand Prix win. 2021 has been phenomenal for Gasly. He finished on the table at P9 at the end of the season.

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg is surprised that Red Bull hasn’t called Gasly back into the setup. Though he also thinks Gasly might once again fail to perform for Red Bull, and maybe that thought is stopping the leadership at the team.

Take a bow @PierreGASLY 🙌 Another MEGA season by the Frenchman 👏#F1 pic.twitter.com/Co2SAp0Kfe — Formula 1 (@F1) December 30, 2021

“Pierre is really, really awesome, to the extent where you are surprised they don’t take him back into the mother team, into Red Bull Racing,” he told Sky F1.

“But you will never know if he’s able to perform under the pressure of Red Bull Racing. That’s the big question mark that is left, and that’s why they didn’t put him back in. But at AlphaTauri, he’s doing a really phenomenal job.”

Also read: Red Bull rate Max Verstappen’s title with Honda higher than Sebastian Vettel’s quadruple with ‘former friends’ Renault

Pierre Gasly wants to perform for Red Bull in 2023

For 2022, Sergio Perez has been conformed to partner Max Verstappen. Beyond that, Gasly realistically wants to see himself back with Red Bull. Otherwise, the Frenchman has claimed that he might seek a move elsewhere.

From here, it only remains to be seen what will Red Bull determine to do with Gasly. The 25-year-old driver doesn’t want to stay with the junior set-up for much longer.

And neither Red Bull would want to freeze a seat on one driver, which is meant to develop the academy prospects. Therefore, 2023 would only bring answers to these questions.

Also read: Former Red Bull Mark Webber delivers a remarkable tribute to the might of reigning world champion Max Verstappen