“It’s Okay to Sometimes Cheat” – Max Verstappen Was Once Accused of Using External Help To Win

Max Verstappen travels worldwide competing in various circuits, which explains why he has a widespread knowledge of different tracks. However, when the Dutchman instantaneously guessed a track in a place he never visited, his friends accused him of cheating.

In May last year, Verstappen played Geoguesser with his friends on stream. In this game, one has to point out the exact (or approximate) location on the map, with just a picture of a place and its surroundings as a reference. The Red Bull driver was playing the ‘racing-tracks version’ of the same.

However, when he could pinpoint Puerto Rico on the map, his friends were sure that he took Google’s help to answer. Verstappen tried to justify the same by stating a “funny story” of him being on Google Maps and coming across it a few days earlier. But the ones on stream were having none of this.

maxs lying is so fucking funny sometimes like yes of course u looked up puerto rico randomly. just say ur cheating pic.twitter.com/RJ6SRgdxcE — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) May 30, 2024

The fact that Verstappen would stumble across this particular track on Maps, seemed unfathomable. “It’s okay to sometimes cheat, Max,” one of his friends said. The 26-year-old made another attempt to insist on his innocence, “Mate, I don’t even have my phone in my hand.”

F1 drivers have profound knowledge of circuits all over the world, even if they haven’t competed in them. For a driver like Verstappen, who lives and breathes racing, knowing about a track in Puerto Rico is not all that surprising, especially since he might’ve come across it on sim racing.

Max Verstappen’s love for streaming sim races

Verstappen is a huge fan of streaming, and the interaction he had with his friends while on Geoguesser, is just one of the several hilarious moments the Dutchman has been a part of. From singing Prince’s songs to taking a dig at his rivals, his streams are surely entertaining.

On the other hand, the serious side of Verstappen is on full display once he starts racing, even in the virtual world. He competes in some of the most prestigious online racing tournaments in the world, and most recently, took part in one during an F1 race weekend.

Verstappen entered the Virtual 24 Hours of Nurburgring which coincided with the Emilia-Romagna GP weekend. Unsurprisingly, he emerged victorious in both.