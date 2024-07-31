Pirelli Reveals 3 Possible Factors That Led to George Russell’s Tactic Defying All Simulations

George Russell managed to pull off a one-stop strategy at the Belgian GP, which allowed him to cross the finish line in P1. Many wondered how the Briton managed his tires so well, and Pirelli boss Mario Isola revealed the same after the race.

Isola stated that the track temperature during the race was 10 degrees higher than what it was during FP2. “That probably contributed to very limited graining on the hard,” he said.

Pirelli data reveals three significant factors behind disqualified George Russell tactic: – George Russell attempted a one-stop strategy in the Belgian GP, leading the race at one point due to unexpectedly low tyre wear. Pirelli’s F1 boss Mario Isola remarked, “Going into the… pic.twitter.com/fISIq06UKX — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) July 31, 2024

“We can assume that the teams worked hard on defining car set-up to find the best compromise between a wet qualifying and a dry race and to try and protect the front axle, which was most prone to graining,” Isola added. “A third element to consider is that many drivers made a point of looking after their mediums very carefully.”

Coming into the weekend at Spa Francorchamps, multiple sections of the track were resurfaced. It led to drivers complaining of understeer and as a result, the abrasive track surface stripping off the precious rubber. Hence, Pirelli simulated a two-stop strategy as the fastest and the most optimal.

However, there was no real data around the same after Friday, as Saturday’s sessions were run in the wet weather. Teams as well as Pirelli stepped into the unknown on Sunday and the one-stop worked.

Fernando Alonso too, made the one-stop work and wasn’t disqualified from the race. This led many to believe that the tire shredding and weight could not be classified as an issue. Regardless, it was a huge blow for Mercedes.

Implications of Mercedes’ Pace Followed by Russell’s Disqualification

Unfortunately for Russell, his car was deemed 1.5 kg underweight, because of which he got disqualified from the Belgian GP. It was revealed that tire degradation is what caused his car to shed so much weight. Had it not been so, Mercedes would have had a 1-2 finish in Spa.

Russell’s teammate Lewis Hamilton was the quickest driver on the two-stop. This was a credit to Mercedes’ pace more than the strategy opted by the team.

Before the race, Mercedes did not look to be a favorite as data from practice suggested that McLaren and Red Bull would be fighting for the win. However, the Silver Arrows were the strongest.

With more development, Mercedes could launch a real Championship charge when the season resumes in three weeks.