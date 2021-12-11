F1

“Play Your Part Get Vaccinated” – Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and drivers urge followers to complete their dose of Covid-19 vaccines

"Play Your Part Get Vaccinated" - Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and drivers urge followers to complete their dose of Covid-19 vaccines
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Valorant Champions Semifinals Schedule and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch Valorant Champions Semifinals
Next Article
"You can't just go and pluck something out of the air" - Red Bull and Mercedes reiterate the importance of fair and consistent decision-making on part of the FIA race stewards
F1 Latest News
"You can't just go and pluck something out of the air" - Red Bull and Mercedes reiterate the importance of fair and consistent decision-making on part of the FIA race stewards
“You can’t just go and pluck something out of the air” – Red Bull and Mercedes reiterate the importance of fair and consistent decision-making on part of the FIA race stewards

“You can’t just go and pluck something out of the air” – Red Bull and…