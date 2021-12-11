“Play Your Part Get Vaccinated” – Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and drivers urge followers to complete their dose of Covid-19 vaccines

“Play Your Part Get Vaccinated” – Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and drivers have come up with a video requesting everyone to complete their Covid-19 vax dosage.

Play Your Part Get Vaccinated

This is the message Formula 1 is spreading across the universe to defeat the invisible enemy, Covid-19. For this, champion drivers – past, present, and future – Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen, among others, are in an F1 video urging people to get vaccinated.

“Take care of your close ones, play your part and protect your community.

“Get vaccinated. I think it’s the sensible thing to do. Please do your bit. It’s a small thing that will make a big difference.

“We’re finding our way back to things we love but Covid has not gone away. We need to be on this together, and we need to be all in the same boat.

“Hopefully, it is one step closer to reducing the risk. So I just encourage everybody to get it so we can all move forward. Please do get the vaccine, remain cautious and protect yourselves. Play your part and protect the community.

“Keep those around you safe and if you have the opportunity to get vaccinated, please do. Let’s keep ourselves safe, take a vaccine and stay safe.”

Saturday morning and I have to say I am feeling excellent, over the vaccine side effects, sleeping well and it’s the last F1 weekend of the year 🧡💙#PositiveVibes #McLarenFamily — Pete Yeomans (@PeterBearMCL) December 11, 2021

F1 CEO underlines the importance of vaccine

The vaccines have played a crucial role in helping Formula 1 conduct the 2020 and 2021 seasons quite seamlessly. The F1 supremo Stefano Domenicali acknowledges it, and wants “everyone to play their part”.

“I’ve had my vaccine, actually, I did my booster. Do your bit, please. Vaccines and boosters are our way out of this pandemic, and we need to keep everyone safe and move forward together.

“I have had my vaccine and my booster and I ask everyone to do the same. Formula 1 is moving ahead, and we ask for everyone to play their part.”

